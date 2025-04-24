Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay visits to exemplary individuals

Delegations of HCMC leaders yesterday paid visits to revolutionary contributors of the great Victory of Spring 1975 and families of exemplary individuals who have contributed to the city’s defense and development in period 1975–2025.

The visits are part of activities in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

On April 23, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and presented gifts in gratitude to officials, soldiers and outstanding individuals who directly contributed to the great Victory of Spring 1975 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The individuals include Mr. Le Huy Quyen, residing in Ward 13, District 4; Mr. Trinh Xuan Hong, residing in Ward 15, District 4; and Mr. Ta Xuan Yem, residing in Ward 15, District 4.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and delegates present gifts to Mr. Le Huy Quyen. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le together with delegates visit and present gifts in gratitude to Mr. Trinh Xuan Hong. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits and presents gifts in gratitude to Mr. Ta Xuan Yem. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

During the visits, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le warmly inquired about their health and living conditions.

According to her, in an emotional and proud atmosphere of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City always remember and express deep gratitude to the officials, soldiers and individuals who directly contributed to the great Victory of Spring 1975.

The Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council expressed her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the distinguished individuals, wished them good health and believed that they will continue to be sources of inspiration for younger generations.

On the same day, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, visited the families of outstanding individuals who have contributed to the construction, defense and development of Ho Chi Minh City in period 1975–2025.

Visiting the families of the late senior officials including Mr.Tran Bach Dang, also known as Tu Anh, former Secretary of the Communist Party Committee in Saigon-Gia Dinh region, and Mr. Vo Tran Chi, former Politburo Member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc respectfully expressed deep gratitude for their remarkable contributions to the city's development progress.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents a Golden Tribute Plaque to the family of Mr. Tran Bach Dang, also known as Tu Anh, former Secretary of the Communist Party Committee in Saigon-Gia Dinh region.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents a Golden Tribute Plaque to the family of Mr. Vo Tran Chi, former Politburo Member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The delegates also visited Doctor Phan Kim Phuong, former Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Heart Institute and co-founder of Tam Duc Heart Hospital at the hospital.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents a Golden Tribute Plaque to Doctor Phan Kim Phuong.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that in the field of cardiovascular surgery in Vietnam, Doctor Phan Kim Phuong is a pioneer in applying many advanced cardiac surgery techniques, significantly contributing to improving success rates and shortening recovery times for heart patients in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.

Additionally, Doctor Phan Kim Phuong is a pioneer in a charity cardiac surgery program, bringing hope for a brighter future for children with difficult circumstances.

By Thanh Chung, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong