Restructured government brings innovation to city named after Uncle Ho

As HCMC’s new government model launches today, residents across the restructured city express high hopes for more efficient, people-centric services and greater development in this new era.

(Photo: SGGP)

Yesterday, on June 30, the newly renovated headquarters of Can Gio Commune – repurposed from the former district government building – stood ready for the launch of the new government model today, July 1. Hong Van Thien, a local community leader, was moved. “As a resident, I wholeheartedly support the new two-tier local government model”, he said. “I expect it will be closer to the people. What we desire is a lean yet effective apparatus that serves us better every day.”

Huynh Cong Danh, a long-time resident in the old Can Thanh Town, shared his delight while completing land procedures at the new commune’s Public Administration Service Center. For him, the change brings clear benefits. A key improvement is the decentralization of many powers directly to the commune level, which not only provides convenience but also empowers local authorities to be more responsive in serving their citizens.

(Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, in the Con Dao Special Zone, residents enthusiastically welcomed the historic event of becoming part of the new, expanded HCMC. “Now that Con Dao is HCMC’s only special zone, I hope our ‘pearl island’ will receive much more investment, especially in transport links to the mainland. I also expect that the new government model will thoroughly respond to citizens’ feedback”, said resident Tran Thi Nga.

In another part of the island, Cao Vu Linh expressed his pride in becoming an HCMC citizen. “Con Dao is already developing as a green, clean, and beautiful place. With the immense potential of HCMC, I expect we will become even more prosperous and our quality of life will be further enhanced.”

(Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming this new historic chapter of the country, Nguyen Dinh Tam of Vung Tau Ward reflected on the merger’s potential. While the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province had strengths in oil and gas, seaports, and tourism, its healthcare services often fell short, especially for complex medical cases. “I hope that after the merger, Vung Tau will be staffed with more experienced, highly specialized doctors and modern facilities, so we no longer have to travel to central HCMC for treatment”, he said, adding a call for accelerated transport development.

Yesterday, in a solemn yet warm ceremony, the resolution establishing the new Hiep Binh Ward and its key leadership was announced. With an area of 16.01km² and a population of 215,638, it is now the third most populous ward in the country, preceded by Rach Gia Ward of An Giang Province and Di An Ward also of HCMC.

(Photo: SGGP)

At its Public Administration Service Center, all preparations were complete. “Officials have been organized into teams and have rehearsed many times to ensure there is no confusion and that everything operates smoothly from day one”, affirmed Ward Chairman Vo Thanh Binh.

The efforts were already paying off. Do Xuan Ky and Mai Thi Ha, a young couple who came to register their marriage, expressed their deep satisfaction with the new public reception area and the enthusiastic service. “Even though I’m not used to the new name ‘Hiep Binh Ward’ yet, it’s a change for development, so I’m very excited”, Ky shared. “I believe in these positive changes and that the ward’s officials will always be close and friendly in serving the people.”

Officials and civil servants at the one-stop shops of the District 4 People’s Committee were processing administrative documents for local residents on June 30 (Photo: SGGP)

Starting today, Chau Kim Phung, a member of the ethnic Chinese (Hoa) community, becomes a community leader in the new Cho Lon Ward, where nearly 40 percent of residents are of Chinese descent. She hopes the new government will continue to support the community’s traditional economy and listen to their needs while paying attention to the poor. This will ensure the Hoa community always feels like an inseparable part of the city.

Echoing the state of readiness across the new HCMC, Can Gio Commune Chairman Vo Huu Thang confirmed that his team had completed all preparations. “Our reception areas and service centers are fully equipped and staffed to ensure the new apparatus operates stably and continuously, with no interruption in service to our citizens and businesses.”

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam