HCMC youth energize city transformation with volunteer spirit

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam Student Association of Ho Chi Minh City this morning officially launched the 32nd Green Summer Volunteer Campaign.

Besides, the 14th "Blue Shirt Tutors" Program 2025 and the peak activity day "Volunteer soldiers pioneering digital transformation, accompanying localities" were also kicked off at the event.

The event was attended by city leaders, including member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Vice Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Hai.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong affirmed that the Party Committee, authority and people of Ho Chi Minh City are proud of the youth's long-standing spirit of volunteerism.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Over three decades, summer volunteer campaigns have become symbols of young people's dedication to the city's and the nation's development.

With a tradition of pioneering, dynamic, and enthusiastic volunteerism, the Ho Chi Minh City leaders believe that the 2025 Green Summer Volunteer Campaign and the "Blue Shirt Tutors" will gain success.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vice Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy present the command flags to officially launch the campaigns and programs. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy present flowers to encourage the Command Board of the 32nd Summer Volunteer Campaign and the Organizing Committee of the 14th “Blue Shirt Tutors” Program. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong stressed that the successes of the 2025 Green Summer Volunteer Campaign and the "Blue Shirt Tutors" would reflect the political will and concrete actions of youth in realizing the city's development vision, as entrusted by General Secretary To Lam as a smart, green, and creative international megacity, a regional hub for finance, trade, logistics, high-tech industry, and marine tourism, based on digital technology, green economy, environmental sustainability and social harmony.

Vice Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents scholarships to students who have overcome hardship and excelled in their studies at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The 2025 Green Summer Campaign will run from June to August 2025.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

the 32nd Green Summer Volunteer Campaign Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Vietnam Student Association of Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation of HCMC

