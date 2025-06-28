HCMC People's Council well accomplishes its mission: City Party Secretary

During the 23rd session of the 10th term of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee highlighted the exceptional importance of this session, which aims to address several critical and pressing matters that require immediate attention.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen stated that in merely 2 days later, the People's Council will embark on a new chapter, marking a significant milestone as it begins a new journey. Consequently, this session represents the final gathering of this historic period.

In reviewing the remarkable achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in recent times, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee highlighted that the Council has effectively showcased its role during a period when the entire city was engaged in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic as well as in overseeing the resolution of recommendations and concerns regarding numerous significant, long-standing cases, along with various emerging issues that the city must address.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the HCMC People's Council has successfully fulfilled its responsibility of consolidating the policies and directives entrusted to HCMC by the Party and the Politburo.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, the southern largest city and the nation are at a pivotal moment in history. As of July 1, the entire machinery of the state transitioned to a new chapter, adopting an innovative operational model. This includes the merger of the people's councils of three localities inlcuding HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong, marking a significant step forward for the People's Council.

Additionally, HCMC is set to develop into a global megacity with new mechanisms designed to better serve its citizens. The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized that every staff and civil servant must prepare their mindset, vision, and capabilities to embrace this new journey, seize emerging opportunities, address challenges, and effectively fulfill their assigned responsibilities.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan