HCMC saves US$2 billion thanks to thrift, anti-waste work

Ho Chi Minh City has made a total saving of nearly VND54 trillion (US$2 billion) for the State budget in the first half of 2025 thanks to thrift practices and fighting against waste.

The city has reclaimed the money in public assets, land, and long-stalled projects.

According to official data, Ho Chi Minh City collected VND321.89 trillion (US$12.4 billion) in state budget revenue in the first half of 2025, equivalent to 61.89 percent of the estimate and marking a 20.38 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Domestic revenue contributed more than VND256.78 trillion (US$9.8 billion), representing a 24.42 percent year-on-year rise. Meanwhile, revenue from import and export activities totaled over VND65.02 trillion (US$2.5 billion), up 6.58 percent.

Local budget expenditure reached VND53,573 billion (US$2 billion), a sharp increase of 67.12 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Of this amount, spending on development investment amounted to VND23,203 billion (US$892 million), 2.3 times higher than the previous year. Regular expenditure stood at VND30,370 billion (US$1.17 billion), up nearly 39 percent, primarily due to adjustments to the basic salary level implemented from July 1, 2024.

Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has fully allocated 100 percent of its 2025 public investment capital plan as assigned by the Prime Minister, covering both central and local budget sources, totaling over VND85 trillion (US$3.27 billion), underscoring the city’s strong commitment to accelerating the progress of key infrastructure projects.

The city has also implemented a 10 percent reduction in regular expenditures, excluding salaries and salary-based allowances, to create a financial source for wage reform, amounting to VND1.417 trillion (US$ 54.5 million).

Government agencies and public units have been instructed to adopt internal spending regulations focused on efficiency and cost savings.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has issued a series of regulations setting standards and norms for the use of public funds, equipment, official vehicles, and state-owned housing.

In the first half of the year, Ho Chi Minh City conducted 25 inspection missions across the city, uncovering violations at five units related to thrift practices and anti-waste regulations. The total amount of financial irregularities identified was nearly VND54 trillion (US$2.1 billion), of which 99.3 percent has already been recovered, according to official reports.

Furthermore, the city has continued to effectively implement measures for budget transparency, oversight of public asset utilization, and centralized procurement.

At the same time, the city has proposed plans to reorganize the use of state-owned properties and outlined solutions to ensure more effective and stringent asset management. Support policies for citizens and businesses have been introduced in line with practical needs, ensuring proper targeting and appropriate levels of assistance.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City has identified key priorities in promoting thrift and combating waste. These include strict and standards-based budget management and maximizing savings by cutting back on non-essential expenditures.

The city will continue to accelerate the disbursement of public investment funds, focusing on completing key projects, resolving prolonged advances, and maintaining strict control over borrowed capital. It aims to ensure that 100 percent of public investment projects fully comply with procedures outlined in the 2024 Public Investment Law.

According to data from the State Treasury’s Region II, as of June 21, 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has disbursed over VND16,564 billion (US$635 million) in public investment capital, reaching 19.4 percent of the annual plan. It is estimated that by the end of June, total public investment disbursements will reach approximately VND23,203 billion (US$889.5 million), equivalent to 27.1 percent of the yearly target, surpassing the set goal of 25 percent.

By Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh