Ho Chi Minh City outlines plan to turn Con Dao into green, smart island

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, accompanied by a working delegation, yesterday paid a visit to the Con Dao Special Zone Party Standing Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also attended this visit.

In his report to the delegation, Secretary of the Con Dao Special Zone Party Committee Le Anh Tu stated that the locality has achieved positive results, but it still faces challenges.

Therefore, he called on Ho Chi Minh City to help address obstacles, particularly in planning, land management and construction, to enable further development.

In concluding remarks at the working session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that Con Dao Special Zone possesses the full potential, advantages, and conditions to develop into a green and smart island, aligning with its unique historical and cultural heritage. He highlighted the need to promote traditional tourism in combination with high-end international services.

The city’s Party chief also urged the locality to take advantage of its natural strengths to expand wind and solar power, alongside exploring green finance, carbon credit markets and investments in electric taxi services.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary, development planning for Con Dao Special Zone must have a long-term vision, be highly feasible, and ensure infrastructure is commensurate with new growth requirements; enhance the management of public assets and land, reinforce land administration, and improve the reliability of land-use databases.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to expand the local healthcare system and introduce policies to attract skilled doctors from major city hospitals to serve on a regular basis, ensuring medical care for the island’s 12,000 residents and also fostering medical tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang noted that Con Dao Special Zone must give priority to waste management, implement strong measures early on to deal with household and plastic waste.

Alongside socio-economic development, the city’s Party chief stressed that it is essential to ensure residents’ quality of life, maintain public order, and guarantee the safety of both locals and visitors; prioritize disaster risk management, with new projects required to factor in resilience to storms and other natural disasters.

Reaffirming Con Dao as a key destination for educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang suggested that the locality encourage universities and colleges in the city to organize trips to the island to learn about history, take part in traditional youth union and association activities, and engage in meaningful political programs, thereby fostering patriotism and revolutionary ideals among young people.

Before the working session with the Party Standing Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and the delegation had explored operations at the Con Dao Administrative Service Center.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong