Can Gio, Thu Thiem 4, Phu My 2 bridges accelerate investment research

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office conveyed the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong on the progress of investment research for three Group A projects including Can Gio Bridge, Thu Thiem 4 Bridge and Phu My 2 Bridge.

Perspective view of Can Gio Bridge

Accordingly, the municipal Department of Construction must urgently complete the documentation for the two investment options for the Can Gio Bridge project and submit them to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance.

Under the public investment option, the proposal will be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council at its December 2025 working session; while under the public-private partnership (PPP) option, the city will consider the proposal submitted by the investor to ensure commencement on January 15, 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance must promptly consolidate the information and report to the HCMC People’s Committee.

Regarding the Thu Thiem 4 Bridge project, the Department of Construction and the Department of Planning and Architecture of Ho Chi Minh City will review feedback from the Ministry of Construction and finalize the report. The HCMC Department of Construction will submit a detailed implementation plan for the PPP investment option.

As for the Phu My 2 Bridge project, in accordance with Directive No. 3338/UBND-DA, the municipal Department of Finance will work with the investor to shorten the preparation time and ensure conditions for groundbreaking on January 15, 2026, in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

