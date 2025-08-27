HCMC Party Chief surveys Con Dao Special Zone Public Service Center

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning visited the Con Dao Special Zone Public Service Center to review its operations.

The visit was conducted before a working session with the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone on the same day.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and delegates survey operations at Con Dao Public Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; members of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and leaders of city departments and agencies.

At the Con Dao Special Zone Public Service Center, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang listened to a report from center officials on its recent activities and inquired about the working conditions of staff in receiving and handling administrative procedures.

The center officials also updated the integration of data between the city’s administrative procedure resolution information system and the National Public Service Portal, as well as other databases; the processing of citizen applications, including administrative procedures for land allocation, land leasing and land-use purpose transfers, has been shortened to 15 days, down from the previous 30 days.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee warmly inquires about staff who are working at the Con Dao Special Zone Public Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

From July 1 to August 15, the Con Dao Special Zone Public Service Center received 798 applications, including 497 online submissions and 301 via in-person or postal services.

A total of 398 administrative procedures have been publicly announced on the National Public Service Portal. Of these, 99 procedures are fully available online, and 299 are partially online.

All documents and records are stored according to regulations at the Party Committee and People’s Committee archives. The center has fully digitized 193,700 pages of People’s Committee documents, receiving rate of 100 percent, and is in the process of digitizing records stored at the Party Committee archives.

Con Dao is a special zone under Ho Chi Minh City, located in the southeastern waters of Vietnam. It covers a total area of 76.78 square kilometers and has a population of approximately 12,500 people across nine residential areas.

The Con Dao Special Zone was established by reorganizing the entire natural area, population and socio-economic conditions of the former Con Dao District.

Nearly two months after officially implementing the two-tier local government model, the agencies and organizations within Con Dao Special Zone have been adequately staffed and resourced, building on the existing framework of the former Con Dao District. The system is functioning smoothly and cohesively, without any major difficulties or obstacles in governance and administrative oversight.

