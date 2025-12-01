HCMC delegation conducts working trip to RoK, Japan

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council undertook an official visit to the city's sister localities and partners in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan.

The working delegation, led Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, conducted the working visit from November 24 to November 29.

The visit aimed to further strengthen and maintain the cooperative and friendly relations between Ho Chi Minh City and its sister localities following the city’s recent administrative boundary adjustments.

HCMC and Daejeon work toward strengthening and elevating friendship ties

During its stay in the Republic of Korea, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City paid courtesy visits and held working sessions with Mr. Lee Jang-Woo, Mayor of Daejeon; joined discussions with Mr. Cho Won-Hwui, Chairman of the Daejeon City Council; conducted a field tour of the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI); held a working session with the Innopolis Korea Innovation Foundation; and met with the leaders of Daewoo E&C.

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council pays a working visit to Mr. Lee Jang-Woo, Mayor of Daejeon City, the Republic of Korea.

As part of the schedule, leaders of the two cities held formal talks.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh holds talks with Mr. Cho Won-Hwui, Chairman of the Daejeon City Council.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Chairman of the Daejeon City Council Cho Won-Hwui signed an agreement to further strengthen friendly and cooperative relations between the newly reorganised Ho Chi Minh City and Daejeon. Both sides reached a consensus to identify an appropriate time to sign a document to elevate their bilateral relations.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh signs an agrement with Mr. Cho Won-Hwui, Chairman of the Daejeon City Council.

HCMC and Yamaguchi Prefecture (Japan) enhance cooperation

Following the visit to Korea, Yamaguchi Prefecture and Tokyo (Japan) was the next destinations for the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City.

Beginning November 27, the delegation had working sessions with Mr. Muraoka Tsugumasa, Governor of Yamaguchi Prefecture as well as a discussion with Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly.

The HCMC People’s Council delegation conducts a working session with the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly delegation

During the delegation’s visit and working sessions in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh briefed local leaders on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic development and ongoing cooperation activities between the two localities.

He emphasized that the merger of three local administrative units into the new Ho Chi Minh City provides expanded opportunities for bilateral cooperation. The city also expressed its wish to further advance collaboration in the coming time, particularly in the fields of economy, healthcare, education, tourism, human resource development, high technology and greenhouse gas emission reduction.

To deepen the friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Yamaguchi Prefecture, the delegations of the HCMC People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly signed an agreement to continue building upon past achievements and strengthening their friendly and cooperative relations.

The memorandum also highlights cooperation in areas such as sharing experience in council operations, people’s representation, policy research, and development models. Both sides will consider an appropriate period to proceed with the signing of a document to elevate their bilateral friendship.

During the visit, the delegation also toured Yamaguchi University, an active partner in educational cooperation and student exchange with Eastern International University in HCMC, and met with and offered encouragement to Vietnamese postgraduate researchers studying there.

In Tokyo, the delegation paid courtesy visits on Mr. Sasaki Hajime, Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, and Mr. Suzuki Keisuke, Member of the House of Representatives, Chairman of the Committee on Financial Affairs of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and former Minister of Justice.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh, together with members of the HCMC delegation, poses for a commemorative photo with Mr. Sasaki Hajime and Mr. Suzuki Keisuke.

During the working session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City people’s Council Vo Van Minh expressed the city’s desire for continued support in connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Japanese enterprises, investment funds, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to advance key cooperative projects.

The delegation also had a working visit at Tokyu Corporation, one of Japan’s largest and most established economic corporation, particularly known for its leading role in urban development, railway operations and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh and the delegation pose for a commemorative photo with Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu

As part of the visit, on November 28, the delegation also met with the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Japan Pham Quang Hieu commended Ho Chi Minh City for its pioneering role in fostering local-level cooperation with Japan, affirming that the Embassy will continue to serve as a close and effective bridge to support the city in expanding substantive cooperation with Japanese partners across various fields.

