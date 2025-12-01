Ho Chi Minh City honors 184 exemplary filial children

At the ceremony

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, organized a ceremony to honor 184 exemplary individuals who embody the values of filial piety such as devotion, respect, and gratitude toward parents and elders under the 2025 “Filial Children” program.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet commended the honorees for their meaningful actions and moral example. She emphasized that the program is not simply an annual tradition, but a long-term journey that cultivates and spreads seeds of kindness, virtue, and compassion within families which are the smallest yet most essential unit of society. Each act of filial love, she noted, strengthens family bonds, nurtures a humane community, and fosters a more compassionate city.

Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet further highlighted the program’s educational significance. Honoring filial children, she explained, inspires young people to uphold traditional Vietnamese family values, express gratitude and care for their parents, and develop integrity, empathy, and civic responsibility. These values, she stressed, are crucial in shaping the moral foundation of future generations and preserving the nation’s cultural identity amid modernization and global integration.

She also called on the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, local authorities, and socio-political organizations to continue nurturing this meaningful movement. She urged them to actively identify, support, and honor more examples of filial devotion across neighborhoods, schools, and communities, ensuring the spirit of filial piety spreads more deeply and widely throughout the city. By doing so, she affirmed, filial love will endure as a guiding value that strengthens both families and society.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan