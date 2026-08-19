Ho Chi Minh City moves to resolve bottlenecks, accelerate key projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman has called for urgent action to remove bottlenecks and accelerate key infrastructure projects, stressing that construction must begin as soon as site conditions are met to prevent delays.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc directs agencies to ensure the progress of key projects. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

On August 19, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, together with Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh and representatives of departments, agencies and project investors, inspected the progress of several key projects, including the East-West axis, the extension of Vo Van Kiet Road, the upgrade and expansion of National Highway 1 from Kinh Duong Vuong Street to the Tay Ninh Province border, the southern bank of Doi Canal and National Highway 13.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc inspects the East-West axis expansion project (extended Vo Van Kiet Road). Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

During the inspection, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc asked departments, agencies, local authorities and investors to take decisive action to resolve bottlenecks and prevent delays from affecting project schedules.

For the National Highway 1 upgrade and expansion project, the city aims to break ground on September 2, 2026, and complete 100 percent of site clearance in September.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh was assigned to regularly inspect and monitor the project and promptly address emerging difficulties.

For National Highway 13, the city has called for faster site clearance, targeting about 80 percent to ensure conditions are met for groundbreaking on September 2. Agencies must begin construction as soon as conditions allow and must not let cleared sites remain idle due to delays in construction.

For the East-West axis, including the extension of Vo Van Kiet Road, agencies were asked to urgently complete relevant documents and procedures for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Doi Canal seen from above. SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Regarding canal and waterway improvement and urban renewal projects, the city will review Phase 1 of its canal and waterway improvement and urban renewal program, with all 57 projects remaining in the plan. Eight projects under implementation must adhere to their schedules, while the remaining projects must accelerate the preparation of documents for appraisal and subsequent submission to the municipal People’s Committee and People’s Council.

The city has called for resources to be concentrated on projects along the southern bank of Doi Canal, Van Thanh Canal and Xuyen Tam Canal, with completion targeted for 2027. Phase 2 is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Regarding funding, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc asked the municipal Department of Finance to consult on ensuring sufficient resources for project implementation. The city will prioritize revenue from auctions of public land, combined with public-private partnership (PPP) funding and other lawful sources, to prevent funding shortages from delaying projects.

Intersection of the East-West axis expansion project (extended Vo Van Kiet Road). Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Regarding site clearance, the city chairman noted that residents have generally expressed support and are willing to hand over land. Local authorities were asked to strengthen public outreach and dialogue, address residents’ legitimate interests and strive to complete site handover in September.

For the improvement of housing along canals and waterways, the city has requested research into adjustments aimed at increasing green space, parks and public areas while ensuring residents’ legitimate rights and interests.

Regarding resettlement, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction must accelerate resettlement housing projects to ensure sufficient housing is available by 2028 for residents affected by site clearance. Resettlement areas must be reviewed and procedural and investment-related bottlenecks promptly resolved.

For filling materials, the city will explore the use of sea sand if it satisfies technical standards, while ensuring appropriate support for residents whose livelihoods may be affected.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc directs agencies to ensure the progress of key projects. SGGP/ Quoc Hung

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc also asked construction units to ensure synchronized implementation, clearly define responsibilities and set deadlines for each task.

Problems must be resolved immediately where they arise, without allowing work to be held up by meetings or back-and-forth paperwork, in order to keep key projects on schedule and bring infrastructure into service for residents as soon as possible.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong