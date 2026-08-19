Ho Chi Minh City marks India’s 80th Independence anniversary

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and participants at the event (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the evening of August 18, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee attended a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence Day (August 15, 1947- August 15, 2026), organized by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey said 2026 marks a turning point as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership. In particular, the historic state visit to India by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in May opened a promising new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Consul General Vipra Pandey speaks at the event (Photo: Viet Dung)

According to Consul General Vipra Pandey, India and Vietnam share a common aspiration for development with an eye toward the future. India hopes that more of its businesses will view Vietnam not only as a market but also as a partner in regional and global value chains. India always welcomes and facilitates Vietnamese businesses seeking to expand their investment and operations in the country on a larger scale.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City government and people, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc extended his warmest congratulations to Consul General Vipra Pandey, his wife, all officials and staff of the Consulate General, and the Indian community living and working in Ho Chi Minh City on the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence Day.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event (Photo: Viet Dung)

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said Ho Chi Minh City was proud to have made positive contributions to Vietnam-India relations. Notably, this year, Mumbai became the first locality in India to establish friendship and cooperation ties with Ho Chi Minh City. This provides an important foundation for the two cities to expand practical cooperation across various fields.

Ho Chi Minh City is ready to work closely with the Consulate General of India, the Mumbai government, organizations and business communities on both sides to effectively implement practical cooperation orientations between the two countries. The presence and contributions of Indian businesses, experts and people in Ho Chi Minh City are the building blocks of a sustainable bridge connecting the two sides.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan