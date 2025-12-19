HCMC breaks ground on Doi Canal north bank project

The city on December 19 broke ground on Construction Package No.1 of the Doi Canal north bank rehabilitation project, a major urban renewal initiative aimed at improving living conditions and restoring the canal environment.

The project involves constructing embankments on both sides of the canal and adjacent road infrastructure.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) broke ground on Construction Package No.1 (from Km 0+241.47 to Km 1+960) of the project to dredge the canal, build infrastructure, and rehabilitate the environment along the northern bank of the Doi Canal in Chanh Hung and Phu Dinh wards on the morning of December 19.

The project is being carried out to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and is one of the city’s flagship urban renewal initiatives.

With a total investment of more than VND7.3 trillion from the municipal budget, the project is scheduled for implementation during the 2023–2028 period.

Its primary objective is to advance the urban redevelopment program outlined in the Resolution of the 11th HCMC Party Congress, focusing on the relocation of dilapidated housing built on and along canals, improving living conditions for residents, particularly households in areas vulnerable to landslides and environmental pollution.

The project is also expected to mitigate pollution, upgrade the drainage system, expand green spaces, develop a modern and civilized urban landscape, and promote inland waterway transport.

Key components include the construction of approximately 4.3 km of embankments along the northern bank of Doi Canal, combined with partial dredging of the canal bed; the widening of roads running along the northern bank, such as Hoai Thanh and Nguyen Duy streets, to a planned width of 20 m; the construction of a new extended Nguyen Duy Street linking Alley 157 Hung Phu Street to Chu Y Bridge; the construction of Hiep An 2 Bridge; and the completion of technical infrastructure systems, including stormwater and wastewater drainage, utility corridors, street lighting, and greenery. The project also calls for the construction of an inland passenger wharf.

Regarding compensation and site clearance, the project affects 1,603 cases in Chanh Hung and Phu Dinh wards. To date, most have received compensation and handed over their land, while 207 households have been resettled in apartment buildings within the area.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan