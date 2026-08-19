Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to pilot two grassroots Party Committees

On August 19, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee concluded its discussions on establishing two grassroots Party Committees directly under the municipal Party Committee.

Under the conclusion, the Standing Committee agreed to pilot the establishment of two grassroots party committees directly under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, one for the municipal People’s Council and the other for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations.

A conference to announce the establishment of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency for the 2025-2030 term (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee also approved the transfer of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and its 1,792 Party members, currently under the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies, to the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations.

It also approved the transfer of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and National Assembly Delegation, together with 103 Party members currently under the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies, to the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Council.

The Standing Committee agreed to rename the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization as the Commission for Information and Education.

The Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations will take over the commission’s advisory role in mass mobilization.

The Standing Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission to take the lead, in coordination with the Party Committee Office, in advising on ceremonies to announce decisions on the establishment of the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Council and the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations, as well as the commission renaming. The ceremonies are to be held before August 26, 2026.

Party committees of communes, wards and special administrative zones are to transfer all advisory and support functions related to mass mobilization and grassroots democracy, including ethnic and religious affairs, from their Party-building divisions to the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations at the grassroots level before August 30, 2026.

The Standing Committee also agreed to rename Party organizations directly under the municipal Party Committee as grassroots Party committees directly under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, while Party organizations under grassroots Party committees will be referred to as Party committees directly under grassroots-level committees.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong