Ho Chi Minh City honors 156 businesses with 2025 Green Enterprises Award

Underlining sustainability as a new standard for competitiveness and integration, Ho Chi Minh City celebrates exemplary companies leading the green transformation.

Under the chairmanship of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) will jointly host the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprise Award Ceremony, honoring 156 outstanding enterprises, this afternoon.

Drying grass at Vinamilk's dairy farm in Tay Ninh Province, using a green farming model that meets GlobalGAP standards.

The event recognizes the city’s most exemplary businesses for their commitment to green transition and affirms that the “Green Enterprise” title has become a benchmark for competitiveness and market integration in the city’s new development phase.

Launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong in 2006, the program was created in response to mounting urban challenges rising pollution, inefficient resource use, and the urgent need for sustainable production to protect community health. The 2025 ceremony marks a milestone in promoting a sustainability mindset within the city’s business community.

According to Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong, nearly 200 enterprises from manufacturing, trade, and services were certified as Green Enterprises during 2023–2024. He noted that more importantly, the program has shifted business perception from seeing ‘green’ as a compliance obligation to recognizing it as a driver of brand reputation, market access, and competitiveness.

In 2025, the award takes place amid Ho Chi Minh City’s rapid expansion in population, economic space, and business scale raising new demands for quality growth, green transition, and sustainable development. To adapt, the municipal People’s Committee issued Decision No. 1981/QD-UBND on October 6, 2025, revising the award’s scope and selection criteria.

Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of HUBA and Co-Chair of the Organizing Committee, announced that the program has expanded its scope to recognize up to 300 enterprises, tripling the previous limit of 100, and has extended the certification cycle from one year to three years. He underscored that this adjustment reflects the city’s steadfast perspective on the green transition, viewing it not as a short-term milestone but as a long-term investment journey.

Moreover, he stressed that success demands consistent management capacity, continuous technological innovation, and transparent data practices across each stage of development.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan