“Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises 2025” award kicks off

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) held the launch ceremony for the “Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises 2025” award on October 24.

This year, the award program introduces several innovations designed to raise the “Green Enterprise” title into a respected standard of sustainable development within the city’s business community.

Raising the prestige of the award

Delivering his remarks at the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of HUBA Nguyen Phuoc Hung stated that under the theme “Green Enterprises – Building a Green City”, the award ceremony is scheduled for December 12. This event marks a new milestone for the city’s business community, connecting economic growth with environmental protection.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Pham Van Truong, emphasized that 2025 represents an important milestone for this award, now recognized at the city level by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, valid for three years and reassessed every three years.

This move reinforces HCMC’s pioneering role in promoting a green economy and sustainable development.

Enterprises win the “Green Enterprise” title in 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises Association Dinh Hong Ky stated that 2025 holds special significance. This year’s award will expand its selection scope to two newly merged areas of Ho Chi Minh City, including Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, which host numerous strong enterprises. Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprise 2025 will increase the scale of 300 participating businesses.

This year’s award criterion set has been developed to be strict and rigorous, fully reflecting global trends in green development, notably the restructuring of the Appraisal and Selection Council, made up of independent experts, scientists, officials from relevant agencies, and both domestic and international consultants, which ensures a fair, transparent and professionally rigorous selection process.

The Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises 2025 award has received the support of numerous major domestic and international corporations. To encourage deeper participation, experts suggest that Ho Chi Minh City should issue preferential policies for enterprises awarded the “Green Enterprise” title, such as an additional two years of preferential interest rate support under the city’s investment stimulus loan program; priority access to trade promotion, investment and green infrastructure development programs; inclusion in the priority list for participation in the city’s key projects. These aim to actively contribute to the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Boosting enterprises’ momentum

Following the city’s strategy to promote sustainable growth, Deputy General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City State Investment and Finance Company (HFIC) Nguyen Quang Thanh indicated that HCMC is offering a zero interest support program for projects that comply with ESG standards or invest in green, clean and energy-saving initiatives. Eligible projects can borrow up to VND200 billion (US$7.6 million), with interest support for up to seven years.

Enterprises recognized "Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises” can also display the official logo and emblem in marketing, products and communications, serving as a credible endorsement of sustainable development. Moreover, these enterprises receive priority access to trade promotion programs, exhibitions, investment and business-matching events, and opportunities to distribute products through the city’s major retail networks, including Saigon Co.op, Satra and MM Mega Market.

Sharing from the enterprise perspective, CEO of Mebifarm Joint Stock Company Lam Thuy Ai noted that finalizing a full ESG-compliant documentation is challenging, with costs that may run into hundreds of millions of VND. However, she emphasized that this is an investment in the company’s reputation and brand, as enterprises understand the value of transparency and clean production, they become more confident in integrating into the market and enhancing their competitive capacity.

Enterprises win the “Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises 2024” award. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to the organizers, the award also aims to develop HCMC’s green data platform to support investment planning, trade promotion and the development of sustainable value chains.

The “Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprises” award was first initiated by SGGP Newspaper in 2006, becoming a pioneering activity in promoting the spirit of sustainable development. By 2023, under the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, officially organized the program at the city level, laying the foundation for establishing a prestigious benchmark for social responsibility and a green economy.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong