SGGP, HUBA create dual effects to expand market share for green enterprises

Participants at the conference

The Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA) yesterday organized a conference to discuss solutions for brand development and how to increase the consumption of products of green enterprises, especially during the peak shopping period of the Lunar New Year.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of HUBA Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that the 2023 Green Enterprise Award launched by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and HUBA has made positive media effects not only in the business system but also in a large number of the communities.

It was heard at the conference that 90 businesses were selected and awarded the green enterprise title. These enterprises have made many efforts to convert production and comply with regulations on waste treatment as well as carry out studies for the production of environmentally friendly products. Green enterprises carry out corporate environmental responsibility which means they are committed to minimizing their environmental impact and operating in a sustainable manner for sustainable growth.

However, in reality, people are still confused at identifying products and brands of green enterprises. This also indirectly affects internal production capacity resulting in lowering these enterprises’ competitiveness in the market. Therefore, to help consumers in and out of the country easily identify green enterprises’ brands and products so that they will give priority to buying products of these enterprises, it is necessary to build information support solutions in combination with promotion to stimulate consumption through the distribution system.

Many businesses said that access to the distribution system needs to be facilitated, combined with shortening registration procedures, and product code issuance so that businesses can quickly bring goods into the distribution system. Along with that, the organizing committee needs to have a synchronous connection in the communication of green enterprises’ products and brands with the product consumption stimulation program in the distribution system to increase consumer purchasing power. Synchronization of information on green enterprises with actual sales deployment at the supermarket system will help create a dual effect for brand development and revenue for businesses.

The Green Enterprise Awards organizing committee has discussed with the distribution systems of Ho Chi Minh City Trade Cooperative Union (Saigon Co.op), Saigon Trading Corporation (SATRA) and MM Mega Market Vietnam Company on supporting the expansion of product consumption market share for these special enterprises.

By Minh Xuan – Translated By Anh Quan