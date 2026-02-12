HCMC to inaugurate No.1 Ly Thai To Park on February 12 night

After more than three months of intensive construction, No.1 Ly Thai To Park in Vuon Lai Ward, HCMC, will be inaugurated and opened to the public tonight (February 12), marking the completion of its first phase.

A rendering of the completed central space of No.1 Ly Thai To Park, with the “Water Drop” monument as its focal point.

According to the organizing committee, the inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by leaders of the Government, HCMC authorities, and representatives of relevant departments and agencies. In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the event will feature a flower-offering and candle-lighting ceremony in remembrance of residents who lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, in October 2025, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang directed that the site be redeveloped into a multifunctional park serving community activities and cultural–arts events, while also housing a memorial dedicated to HCMC residents who passed away during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Preparations for the inauguration ceremony of No.1 Ly Thai To Park on February 12

In early November 2025, following site clearance and handover by the city, the project sponsor commenced site cleanup and spatial renovation works for the construction of the park and memorial.

Contractors completed the installation of the “Water Drop” monument—the park’s central symbol—at the water feature in the main square on February 2, 2026.

The “Water Drop” monument was installed at the central square of No.1 Ly Thai To Park on the morning of February 2.

Crafted from mirror-finished stainless steel, the sculpture stands approximately six meters tall with a circumference of 13 meters. Its reflective surface mirrors the surrounding landscape. The hollow interior has been engineered so that when natural light passes through, a heart shape appears within the drop—symbolizing compassion, loss, and renewal.

Alongside the installation of the monument, stone steps, technical infrastructure systems, and the surrounding landscape have also been finalized.

Entrance to No.1 Ly Thai To Park

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan