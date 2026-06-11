Lifetime of dedication sees HCMC seniors quietly giving back to society

Numerous dedicated senior citizens in Vietnam leverage their profound lifetime experiences to seamlessly guide, nurture, and financially support their local communities through entirely selfless, everyday philanthropic actions.

Elderly scholar Nguyen Dinh Tu on the day he received his newly constructed house, perfectly embodying his profound personal wish for a memorial site to preserve priceless artifacts. (Photo: SGGP)

Inside his newly handed-over home, researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu gathered with his descendants, eagerly preparing to welcome a delegation from HCMC authorities visiting on the Vietnam Day of the Elderly. This serendipitously coincided with receiving his “House of Compassion”.

“My life has been incredibly arduous; I dropped out of school several times due to crippling poverty,” the seasoned researcher shared. “However, I’ve firmly believed that to genuinely progress, one must study. Consequently, I relentlessly begged my family to let me continue my education.”

That burning desire to learn relentlessly followed him. While his peers were engrossed in childhood amusements, young Tu was passionate about devouring books, particularly historical tomes. During eighth grade, he wrapped up writing his first book.

His grueling path of self-education over decades ultimately transformed him into a prolific researcher, boasting profound contributions to Southern history, geography, and culture. Numerous monumental works, including comprehensive book series demanding decades of painstaking effort, were completed well after he crossed age 70.

When discussing his connection to this residence, Mr. Tu noted it fulfills a long-standing aspiration. He eagerly recounted receiving a personal visit from General Secretary and State President To Lam. “That day, I presented a single earnest request,” he recalled. “I possess research materials and artifacts that I desperately want to preserve. I deeply hoped for a more spacious venue so that when I pass away, the location can transition into a memorial house.”

Therefore, this house isn’t merely a place to live; rather, it serves as a robust sanctuary where the elderly scholar can seamlessly continue his monumental work.

The fascinating story of researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu stands as one of numerous testaments proving that advanced age doesn’t diminish the burning desire to contribute. In various residential areas, seniors are still quietly pitching in for their communities, leveraging their profound life experience, unwavering dedication, and an ironclad sense of responsibility.

For Secretary Vu Thuy Hoa of the Party Cell in Neighborhood No.30 (Duc Nhuan Ward of HCMC), community engagement is an everyday reality. Hearing a familiar voice call out, “Auntie Hoa, I’m here to drop off an additional list of excellent students,” she hastily rushed to open the door and receive the information.

Over the past few days, she has been swamped with compiling a comprehensive list of students boasting outstanding academic achievements, alongside underprivileged pupils who have remarkably overcome adversity, ensuring the neighborhood can seamlessly award them well-deserved scholarships.

Despite having crossed the 70-year milestone, Mrs. Hoa remains persistently absorbed in her grassroots work. From managing the Party Cell and neighborhood affairs to tackling social initiatives such as caring for the poor, the elderly, and children, or cultivating a beautifully green neighborhood, she heavily contributes her efforts.

One particular initiative she has fiercely championed for over 30 years is orchestrating the annual year-end banquet for the local residents. Stemming directly from these neighborhood-bonding meals, numerous residents have spontaneously chipped in nearly VND200 million (US$7,600) to determinedly upgrade and asphalt alleys, as well as repair charitable houses.

“By actively participating in neighborhood activities, I genuinely feel my life is useful; I’m deeply intertwined with the community and profoundly understand the true value of kindness,” Mrs. Hoa expressed.

Echoing that exact spirit over in Ngai Giao Commune, Mrs. Dao Thi Lien still dedicates the major share of her time to philanthropic endeavors, despite having officially stepped into her 70s.

For roughly a decade, she has become a core pillar of the “Gratitude for Life” charity group, which boasts an active register of about 30 members, overwhelmingly comprised of senior citizens. Every single month, the group systematically organizes the cooking and distribution of free meals for patients currently undergoing treatment at the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Mental Health Hospital, actively sharing the crushing burdens faced by the patients and their families.

Furthermore, Mrs. Lien and her fellow group members frequently mobilize funding and essential supplies to support the Bamboo Village Humanitarian Center in Dong Nai City. Monthly, the team hands out packaged relief parcels collectively valued between VND5-7 million ($190-$260), actively contributing to the welfare of vulnerable orphans, disabled individuals, and senior citizens grappling with exceptionally dire circumstances.

After a lifetime heavily packed with diverse experiences, numerous elderly folks still generously carve out their time and pour their hearts into tackling the broader issues of society. Perhaps this is their uniquely profound way of making their twilight years inherently more fulfilling and complete.

The proportion of senior citizens in HCMC hovers at roughly 11.4 percent of the total population, reportedly translating to over 1.57 million individuals. Currently, HCMC boasts 102 “seniors helping seniors” clubs and 102 dedicated volunteer squads, collectively throwing a crucial lifeline to over 4,000 elderly residents trapped in severely impoverished situations. The municipality is enthusiastically striving to elevate the residents’ average life expectancy to hit the 75.5-year mark by 2030.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam