HCMC seeks stronger Australia partnership in finance, clean energy and education

Ho Chi Minh City aims to expand cooperation with Australia in education, clean energy, trade and finance, city leaders said during a meeting with newly appointed Australian Consul General Kate Wallace on June 11.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives new Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Kate Wallace (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the afternoon of June 11, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee hosted Kate Wallace, new Consul General of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City.

Congratulating Kate Wallace on her new appointment, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed his confidence that the Australian Consul General would continue to contribute to promoting the Australia-Vietnam relationship in general, and the Australia-Ho Chi Minh City relationship in particular, toward increasingly substantive and effective development.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also expressed his pleasure at the strong development of Vietnam-Australia relations, especially after the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and the new Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Kate Wallace, along with other delegates, pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: Viet Dung)

This serves as an important foundation for both sides to implement numerous specific, in-depth cooperation programs that bring practical benefits to citizens and businesses.

The Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City further shared that after expanding its administrative boundaries, Ho Chi Minh City has entered a new phase of development with a larger scale and space, aiming for double-digit growth. To achieve this objective, the city desires to strengthen cooperation with Australia in areas of mutual strength, such as education, trade, logistics, and clean energy.

He also expressed a desire for Australia to participate more deeply in the process of building an International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City through the sharing of management experience, the development of capital markets, and the connection of international investors.

Thanking the Ho Chi Minh City leadership for the formal reception, Consul General Kate Wallace stated that alongside its strengths in education, Australia also has numerous cooperation and support programs in the fields of digital transformation, renewable energy, climate change response, and sustainable development.

Australia is rolling out a range of strategies to boost investment across Southeast Asia, with Vietnam identified as a priority partner, the new Consul General said. She expressed confidence that continued support from Ho Chi Minh City would help facilitate trade and investment promotion initiatives, strengthening connections between businesses and investors from both sides.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan