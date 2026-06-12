HCMC studies production of instructional videos for navigating intersections

On June 11, the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, held a press briefing to provide information on socio-economic issues in the city.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Deputy Head of the Transport Infrastructure Maintenance and Operations Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Do Diep Gia Hop, said that during the implementation of grade-separated intersection projects, such as overpasses and underpasses, across the city, the department has worked closely with project investors from the stages of appraising conceptual and construction designs.

This coordination aims to ensure that public lighting systems and technical infrastructure strictly comply with current construction codes and standards.

However, at some projects, during the period of temporary traffic diversion for construction works or shortly after being put into operation, adjustments and updates to advance traffic guidance systems have at times failed to keep pace with actual traffic flow conditions.

To address the issue, the department has stepped up the collection of feedback from residents and relevant agencies, while requiring project investors and management units to promptly adjust and supplement traffic guidance systems.

In addition, the department will coordinate research into communication solutions using intersection simulations and visual video clips illustrating traffic directions. The initiative is expected to help road users better understand and remember traffic routes, thereby reducing confusion when passing through intersections.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, the National Employment Exchange was launched on a trial basis on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn.

The department has directed the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center to promote the platform and assist businesses and workers in accessing, registering for, and utilizing the services and features offered by the National Employment Exchange.

As of June 3, the center had verified and approved accounts for 407 enterprises and approved 419 job postings, with a total recruitment demand of 6,011 workers.

To enhance the platform’s effectiveness, the department has recommended further improvements and synchronization of databases, upgrades to the server system, and stronger connectivity between the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center, businesses, vocational education institutions, universities, and job seekers.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh