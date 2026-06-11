Ho Chi Minh City marks Russia Day, celebrating 36 years of friendship

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association hosted a ceremony honoring Russia’s National Day, highlighting 76 years of enduring ties.

On the morning of June 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association organized a ceremony to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the National Day of the Russian Federation, also known as Russia Day (June 12, 1990 - June 12, 2026).

The ceremony was attended by city leaders, representatives from the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside a large number of Vietnamese and Russian friends.

Timur Sadykov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City (Illustrative photo)

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association, emphasized that throughout 76 years of development, the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia have been continuously consolidated, deepening across multiple fields.

She expressed appreciation for the positive contributions of Timur Sadykov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, in promoting friendly relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Russian localities during his term of office in Vietnam.

Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association will continue to innovate its activities, strengthen connections between the people of the two countries, and promote exchange and cooperation programs.

On behalf of the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Consul General of the Russian Federation Yury Ivanovich Nemtsov extended his gratitude to the friendship organizations and Vietnamese friends for their companionship with the Russian community. He recalled the historical similarities in the struggle for national independence and defense, as well as the shared values of patriotism, freedom, and independence between the citizens of both nations.

Mr. Yury Ivanovich Nemtsov also shared that Russia firmly believes the Vietnam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop on the foundation of traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, serving the core interests of the people of both countries.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan