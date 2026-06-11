HCMC’s leaders visit, extend greetings to elderly persons

On June 11, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien, visited and extended longevity wishes to elderly individuals.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation visit Mr. Tran Van Manh. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aimed to extend greetings to exemplary senior citizens celebrating their 90th birthdays and mark the 85th anniversary of Vietnamese Elderly Day (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2026).

The delegation visited and conveyed best wishes to Mr. Tran Van Manh, a resident of Tan Son Hoa Ward and a Party member with 70 years of Party membership; Mr. Nguyen Sy Hoa, a resident of Tan Son Ward and a war invalid; and Mr. Dao Doi, a resident of Tan Binh Ward and a Party member with 44 years of Party membership.

At the visit to Mr. Nguyen Sy Hoa (Photo: SGGP)

At each visit, Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien warmly inquired about the health and daily lives of the senior citizens. He expressed his delight that they remain in good health, are mentally alert, and enjoy a happy life while receiving attentive care and support from their families and local authorities.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien emphasized that senior citizens are highly respected members of society and a valuable asset to the nation. With their wealth of experience and wisdom, they continue to play a vital role in preserving and passing on traditional values while helping to nurture ideals and aspirations among younger generations.

On behalf of the delegation, he extended his best wishes to the elderly residents for excellent health, happiness, and longevity. He also expressed his hope that they would continue encouraging their children and grandchildren to actively participate in patriotic emulation movements, thereby contributing to the development of united, civilized, and compassionate communities.

The delegation extends greetings to Mr. Dao Doi. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, a delegation led by Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Trong Hieu, visited and extended longevity wishes to exemplary senior citizens on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of Vietnam Elderly Day (June 6, 1941 – 2026) on June 10.

The delegation visited and conveyed best wishes to Ms. Phan Thi Hoa Dieu, a resident of Dien Hong Ward; Ms. Duong Thi Tuyet Hoa, a resident of An Lac Ward; and Ms. Vo Thi Sanh, a resident of Chanh Hung Ward.

At each visit, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu warmly inquired about the health and well-being of the senior citizens. He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City consistently prioritizes healthcare for the elderly and the promotion of their role in society. He also extended his best wishes for their continued good health and expressed his hope that they would continue guiding and encouraging their children and grandchildren to actively participate in local community activities, thereby contributing to the development of their localities and Ho Chi Minh City as a whole.

Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, Duong Trong Hieu (4th, L) pays a visit to Ms. Phan Thi Hoa Dieu (5th, R). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh, visited and extended longevity wishes to exemplary senior citizens celebrating their 90th birthdays.

During visits to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ba, a resident of Thai My Commune, and Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Phien, a resident of Tan An Hoi Commune, Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh expressed profound gratitude for their immense sacrifices and contributions to the nation.

On behalf of the delegation, the Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee wished the mothers good health, happiness, and many more years with their families. He also called on local Party committees and authorities to continue paying close attention to and improving the living conditions of policy beneficiary families and individuals who have rendered meritorious service to the revolution.

At the visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ba (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Phien (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh