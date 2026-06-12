Youth exemplars honored for following President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies Youth Union held a ceremony on June 12 to honor outstanding young people and collectives recognized as “Youth Exemplars Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings” in 2026.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Khoa Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies, commended the honored collectives and individuals for their exemplary achievements in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle.

Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies congratulates the honored collectives and individuals during the recognition ceremony.

He noted that they embody the sense of responsibility, determination and aspiration to contribute among young members of the city’s Party agencies.

In the context of the Politburo’s recent issuance of Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in a new era, Mr. Nguyen Khoa Hai emphasized that young people should continue to play a pioneering role in innovation, digital transformation and scientific research. He also encouraged them to actively participate in implementing Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, while contributing to solving practical issues facing the city.

He called on young people in the city’s Party agencies to further promote the study and application of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle through practical actions, closely linked to strengthening political steadfastness, public service ethics, responsibility and dedication to serving the people.

Twenty collectives honored with the title “Outstanding Youth Collectives Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings.”

Individuals honored with the title “Outstanding Youth Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings.”

Earlier, delegates offered flowers and incense at the Memorial Room dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh.

As part of the program, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies Youth Union also organized a conference on studying Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle.

On this occasion, the organization honored 20 collectives with the title “Youth Collective Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings” and 78 individuals with the title “Youth Exemplars Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings” in 2026. The Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper was recognized as an “Outstanding Youth Collective Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings.” The Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper was recognized as a “Youth Collective Following Uncle Ho’s Teachings,” while five of its members received the individual title. Vo Thi Tham, Secretary of the newspaper’s Youth Union, was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Executive Committee for her outstanding contributions to volunteer programs and campaigns during the summer of 2025.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Huyen Huong