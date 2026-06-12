"Peaceful Homeland” event series officially opens in HCMC

The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, held the opening ceremony of the “Peaceful Homeland” event series at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of June 11.

Delegates attend tthe opening ceremony of the “Peaceful Homeland” event series. (Photo: SGGP)

The event series is organized to mark the 78th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's Call for Patriotic Emulation (June 11, 1948–2026), the 50th anniversary of the official naming of Saigon–Gia Dinh City after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026), and to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the People’s Security Force (July 12, 1946–2026).

Attending the opening ceremony were General Le Hong Anh, former Politburo Member, former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and former Minister of Public Security; Major General Pham Kim Dinh, Director General of the Department of Political Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security; Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; Standing Deputy Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Pham Thi Hong Ha; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Van Bay.

Major General Pham Kim Dinh, Director General of the Department of Political Affairs speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Pham Kim Dinh, Director General of the Department of Political Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security, emphasized that throughout its 80 years of development, combat, and growth, the People’s Security Force has remained absolutely loyal to the Party, the State, and the people. Demonstrating resourcefulness, creativity, and an unwavering readiness to overcome hardships and make sacrifices, the force has achieved numerous outstanding accomplishments in safeguarding national security.

Major General Pham Kim Dinh noted that the “Peaceful Homeland” event series serves as a meaningful occasion to express profound gratitude for the support, protection, and assistance extended by the people to the People's Public Security in general and the People's Security Force in particular. It also reaffirms the role and mission of the People's Security Force in the new revolutionary era.

Officers and soldiers attend the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Peaceful Homeland” event series takes place from June 11 to June 14, featuring exhibitions and displays highlighting the People's Security Force’s journey of development, combat, and growth, as well as interactive experiences showcasing modern technologies and applications.

A highlight of the event series will be the “Peaceful Homeland” gala program on the evening of June 13. The performance is designed as an artistic epic celebrating the People's Security Force and its contributions on the steadfast land of Ho Chi Minh City, long regarded as a stronghold in safeguarding the nation.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Art performances at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh