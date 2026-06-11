Land clearance delays threaten northern HCMC flood-control projects

Several flood-control projects in northern HCMC have been completed, but land clearance issues continue to delay key works.

With a strong push to overcome longstanding obstacles, a series of flood-control projects in northern HCMC have been completed and put into operation, significantly improving urban infrastructure and reducing inundation risks. However, several key projects remain hampered by land clearance issues, raising concerns about further delays.

According to the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, several flood-prevention schemes in the northern part of the expanded city remain unfinished after the administrative merger of three localities.

Cai Stream dredging and embankment project from Tho Ut Bridge to the Dong Nai River

One of the most critical is the Cai Stream dredging and embankment project, stretching from Tho Ut Bridge to the Dong Nai River. Designed to alleviate flooding across a drainage basin of approximately 22,500 hectares, the project is considered a vital component of the region's flood-control network.

Although all major construction packages have been launched and more than half of the contract value has been completed, the project is at risk of missing its scheduled completion date in December 2026.

Mr. Vu Tien Son, Deputy Director of the project management board, said 61 affected households have yet to hand over land, citing unresolved issues related to production-support policies, compensation for land without formal ownership documents, and property disputes.

The delays are particularly problematic at major bridge locations such as Ben San and Khanh Van, where unresolved land acquisition has created bottlenecks that restrict water flow. These choke points could substantially increase the risk of severe flooding during the 2026 rainy season, threatening traffic safety and the property of residents and contractors.

A similar situation exists under Package No.16 of the Suoi Nhum drainage project, which serves Di An Ward and the Tan Dong Hiep Industrial Park. Land clearance disputes involving several households near Vietnam National University-HCMC have stalled construction since 2022, leaving surrounding neighborhoods vulnerable to flooding during heavy rain.

Project officials noted that flood-control works operate as an interconnected system, meaning that even a few hundred meters of unfinished sections can undermine the effectiveness of an entire project.

Around 300 meters of Package No. 4 under the Cai Stream project remains affected by land clearance delays, slowing construction progress.

To address these challenges, the project management board has been working closely with local authorities to conduct direct consultations with affected residents and resolve compensation-related issues on a case-by-case basis. While land clearance remains slower than expected, authorities say the process has begun to show positive signs.

At the same time, preparations are being accelerated for the next phase of flood-mitigation investments, targeting the elimination of remaining flood hotspots in Thu Dau Mot, Thuan An, and Tan Uyen wards.

Many flood-prone areas eliminated ahead of rainy season The city has already recorded notable progress ahead of the rainy season. In Thu Dau Mot Ward, chronic flooding at Cong Intersection on Thich Quang Duc Street has been eliminated. Flood-control project at Cong Intersection on Thich Quang Duc Street (Thu Dau Mot Ward) In Thuan An Ward, major projects have resolved recurring inundation along 22/12 (December 22) Street, Hung Loc Market, Chom Sao Road, and the Ong Bo Bridge Intersection on National Highway 13. The commissioning of the Binh Nham tidal-control sluice and the Chom Sao-Suoi Don drainage corridor has also improved flood protection along the Saigon River, safeguarding and draining more than 2,100 hectares, including the area's renowned fruit-growing region. Binh Nham tidal-control sluice project (Thuan An Ward) Meanwhile, in Di An Ward, the completion of T4, T4A, and T5B canal sections, together with drainage culverts crossing National Highway 1K, has significantly improved water discharge capacity, reducing flooding along Tran Hung Dao Street, the Tan Dong Hiep B Industrial Park, and nearby residential areas.

By Duy Tran – Translated by Thuy Doan