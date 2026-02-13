Ho Chi Minh City inaugurates Ly Thai To Park as tribute to Covid-19 victims

Ho Chi Minh City opened Ly Thai To Park No. 1, honoring the thousands of lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic while offering residents a tranquil destination to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.

Last night, Ho Chi Minh City inaugurated Ly Thai To Park No. 1 in Vuon Lai Ward – a 4.7-hectare public space designed as a place of remembrance and renewal, completed before the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang was moved when watching footage documenting Ho Chi Minh City's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Ly Thai To Park No. 1 occupies a triangular plot of land with an area of ​​over 4.7 hectares. In the center of the park, a circular square of 1,800 square meters is inspired by the image of a falling water droplet – upon hitting the ground, it forms a spatial void resembling a deep scar, a reminder of a painful past. The water droplet dissolves into ripples spreading outwards, transforming sadness into positive energy, guiding people towards a better future.

The monument is also the focal point of the park. Inside the water droplet is the image of a heart – a symbol of gratitude and love. The mirrored stainless steel material reflects the images of those standing around, conveying the message: pain does not belong to anyone in particular, but is a shared memory shared by the entire community, in love and mutual support.

“Standing in this quiet space, let us take a moment to remember the thousands of compatriots and comrades who lost their lives in the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Many passed away without loved ones by their side, and some children, too young to fully understand the words ‘mother’ and ‘father,’ were left to wear white mourning headbands", Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said at the ceremony.

Placing white roses beside lanterns, delegates bowed their heads in tribute to the hundreds of doctors, nurses, frontline personnel and volunteers who died in the fight against the virus. Many set aside personal happiness and family responsibilities; some were unable even to return home to mourn their own parents, as they entered the epicenter of the outbreak, battling to save lives until their final moments.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were days when the city seemed unable to stand firm. Neighborhoods were eerily silent, the city experienced negative growth for the first time, but the will of the people never wavered. Under the close and timely guidance of the Party, the State, the Government, and the unity of the people, the city steadfastly overcame the devastating pandemic.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee described Ly Thai To Park No. 1 as a project of profound humanistic meaning—a place for remembrance and reflection, where residents can pause amid the city’s bustle. He said the park embodies the intertwining of memory and the present, carrying with it the spirit of gratitude and renewal.

The park carries a message of rebirth, showing that life can emerge even from the soil of suffering. It embodies compassion and solidarity, reflecting the human kindness that sustains hope when it seems lost. It also represents a vision for the future, reminding generations that Ho Chi Minh City is built not only with concrete, but with sharing and community spirit.

To implement the project, Ho Chi Minh City mobilized social resources. Sun Group Corporation fully funded the project with VND263 billion and directly undertook the construction.

The project was constructed at a rapid pace in over 90 days and nights. At times, Sun Group mobilized approximately 500 workers and nearly 20 engineers working continuously to ensure quality and progress.

At the ceremony, the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City awarded Certificates of Commendation from the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to 16 collectives and 4 individuals who had achieved outstanding results and made positive contributions to the implementation and construction of Ly Thai To Park No. 1.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan