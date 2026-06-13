Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency established

Headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a decision to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency. The decision will take effect on July 1.

Under the decision, the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency consists of three affiliated media organizations and one public service unit, including Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), and the Training and Communications Center.

The Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency is a public non-business unit operating under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. It is organized according to the model of a key multimedia news agency and is responsible for performing its functions and duties in accordance with the Law on Press, relevant legal regulations, and the regulations of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee governing the functions, tasks, and organizational structure of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Agency.

Headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV)

Headquarters of Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online Newspaper

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh