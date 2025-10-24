HCMC to adjust planning of land plot No. 1 Ly Thai To Street into a park

The Office of the HCMC People’s Committee has just released a statement summarizing the conclusions of the city’s Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc following a meeting on the implementation of a development project at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street, Vuon Lai Ward.

The property at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, emphasized that the land plot at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street occupies a prime central location, bordered by Ly Thai To, Hung Vuong, and Tran Binh Trong streets. The site also lies adjacent to the extended Metro Line No. 1, which runs from Ben Thanh to the An Ha depot, and the planned Metro Line No. 3 in the future.

Currently, the proportion of green park space in the city’s urban core remains far below planning standards. Additionally, public parks, community spaces, and playground facilities in central areas continue to fall short of meeting residents’ needs.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Vuon Lai Ward , to study and propose a zoning plan for the area that would transform it into a public green park and community playground.

As part of the proposal, the city is also considering the inclusion of a memorial to honor victims who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, approximately 4,000 square meters of land, tentatively located at the corner of Tran Binh Trong and Ly Thai To streets, are being considered for constructing a new headquarters for the Vuon Lai Ward People’s Committee.

City authorities also recommended exploring the integration of several additional functional facilities under a public–private partnership (PPP) model, such as an underground parking area and other appropriate public amenities. The aim is to enhance land-use efficiency, optimize urban space, and better meet the needs of local residents.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City sets direction for planning of Nha Rong Wharf area

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh