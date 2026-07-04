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HCMC launches electric interprovincial bus route to Dong Thap Province

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City on July 4 launched a fully electric interprovincial bus route linking the city with Dong Thap Province, expanding public transport options and supporting greener travel.

Interprovincial bus route 63-1 officially begins operations on July 4

Starting July 4, travelers between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Thap have a new transport option as interprovincial bus route 63-1 officially begins operations using a fleet of 100 percent electric buses.

Featuring modern vehicles, smooth operation, frequent departures and early morning service, the route is expected to meet demand for commuting, school travel and connectivity between the two localities.

On its first morning of operation, passengers chose to experience the new service. Buses departed on schedule, operated smoothly and received positive feedback for their cleanliness, comfort and spacious interiors.

The operator has deployed 15 primary electric buses, including nine serving the Tan Phu terminal and six operating from the Tien Giang terminal. An additional six buses will serve as backups to ensure uninterrupted service.

The route is about 85 km long, with a travel time of around three hours. It operates 60 trips per day, with a one way fare of VND80,000 (US$3.04).

To improve convenience, buses depart every 20 minutes to 30 minutes, depending on the time of day. During regular hours, passengers wait about 20 minutes between departures. The first bus leaves at 4:45 a.m., while the final service ends at around 6:15 p.m., accommodating commuters, students and interprovincial travelers.

The buses are powered entirely by electricity and feature 30 seats along with standing space for passengers. They provide a quieter ride and produce no direct tailpipe emissions, contributing to the development of a greener public transport system.

The launch of the electric interprovincial bus route is expected to expand travel options, encourage greater use of public transportation, reduce reliance on private vehicles and support the development of green and sustainable transport links between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Thap Province.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan

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interprovincial travelers. sustainable transport greener public transport system electric interprovincial bus

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