Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City moves to ensure safety of telecommunications infrastructure

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has issued a document calling for stronger disaster prevention measures and enhanced safety for telecommunications infrastructure across the city.

1787968521803-1784858669985154239-4043716447599312740-dd8201af4a0f64eceed806e15e7e0f97-2143-3953.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City’s electricity sector repairs the power grid on Pham Van Chieu Street in An Hoi Dong Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the department has asked organizations operating in telecommunications, radio, and television, as well as those managing television tower facilities, to arrange on-duty leaders and staff and regularly monitor and update information so that timely response plans and measures can be deployed in the event of natural disasters.

Relevant units must comply with regulations on the inspection, servicing, and maintenance of telecommunications facilities, radio and television broadcasting systems, aerial cable networks, telecommunications cable ducts and conduits, switching systems, equipment buildings, and mobile communications base stations. They must ensure absolute safety for both people and infrastructure when natural disasters occur.

Telecommunications, radio, and television operators are required to prepare adequate material and technical resources, including generators, fuel, and batteries, to ensure uninterrupted operation of communications systems. They must also strengthen staffing and maintain 24/7 emergency response teams to immediately repair and restore damaged aerial cable networks and equipment systems, protect residents’ safety, and keep communications services running smoothly.

Ho Chi Minh City Electricity Corporation (EVNHCMC) was asked to direct regional power companies, particularly those in coastal, riverside, and lakeside areas, to strictly comply with regulations on the shared use of utility poles and the installation of communications cables on power poles. They must inspect and review all power poles to identify and promptly address locations at high risk of incidents during storms and heavy rain.

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

telecommunications infrastructure safety EVNHCMC) Ho Chi Minh City Electricity Corporation telecommunications radio television

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn