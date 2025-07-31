Ho Chi Minh City has 27 more electric bus routes

Ho Chi Minh City will launch 27 new electric bus routes on August 1, as part of a wider rollout of 35 subsidised routes operated by Phuong Trang - FUTA Bus Lines.

The move marks a major step in the city’s transition toward cleaner public transport. With the addition of 443 new electric buses, Ho Chi Minh City will have 613 EV buses in total, making up 26.2 percent of its bus fleet, up from just over 7 percent previously.

Combined with around 500 CNG-powered buses already in service, nearly half of Ho Chi Minh City’s public transport fleet will now be made up of environmentally-friendly vehicles. The city aims for 100 percent green energy-powered buses by 2030, in line with national targets.

Ho Chi Minh City will have 613 EV buses in total. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The newly added fleet consists of 557 modern buses equipped with international-standard features such as GPS, onboard cameras, free wi-fi, automated announcements, and cashless payment systems. Vehicle capacity ranges from 30 to 60 seats, depending on the route.

According to the Phuong Trang Passenger Transport JSC, the expanded network will give commuters more high-quality, eco-friendly options, while reducing noise and emissions in urban areas.

Vietnamplus