Ho Chi Minh City expands social security coverage

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs held a working session with a delegation from the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Vietnam in the city on April 14.

The International Labour Organization delegation holds a working session with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs. (Photo: SGGP)

The two sides discussed cooperation to enhance labor governance, build harmonious industrial relations, and ensure social security.

Addressing the delegation, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, Pham Thi Thanh Hien, noted that in recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has placed strong emphasis on improving the quality of its workforce and fostering harmonious labor relations, thereby encouraging workers to remain committed to enterprises and to the city.

The city is making concerted efforts to raise incomes and improve living conditions for workers. In addition, it is proactively and flexibly implementing appropriate and effective mechanisms and policies to balance labor supply and demand, particularly in priority sectors and industries targeted for development.

Ho Chi Minh City currently has over 7.5 million people in employment, with the proportion of trained workers reaching 86.7 percent.

Representatives of the International Labour Organization delegation and leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs attend the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs expressed its desire for the International Labour Organization to provide support in sharing experience and effective models for matching labor supply and demand from countries with advanced labor markets.

Additionally, the department seeks assistance in facilitating exchanges and the dissemination of international best practices in formulating and implementing social security policies, as well as promoting sustainable employment for the informal labor sector. These efforts are expected to contribute to expanding social security coverage and enhancing resilience to labor market fluctuations in the context of digital transformation and green transition.

Ms. Sinwon Park, director of the International Labour Organization Office in Vietnam, noted that the organization recognizes Ho Chi Minh City’s strong efforts to enhance labor governance, strengthen social security, and support both workers and the business community while fostering harmonious and progressive industrial relations.

The ILO Vietnam Director also expressed her desire to further coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs in building harmonious labor relations between employees and enterprises, particularly in labor-intensive sectors. Additional areas of cooperation include skills development for workers, occupational safety and health, social security, effective labor supply–demand matching, and the development of a high-quality workforce.

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By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh