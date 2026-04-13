ILO shares experience in labor and social security with Ho Chi Minh City

On April 13, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, received Ms. Sinwon Park, Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Vietnam, and her delegation.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, receives Ms. Sinwon Park, Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Vietnam, and her delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong highly appreciated the positive, substantive, and effective cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the International Labour Organization (ILO), noting with satisfaction the continued expansion of bilateral collaboration, particularly in the areas of labor, employment, social security, and the protection of workers’ rights.

According to the Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Vietnam is entering a period of population aging while maintaining a high economic growth rate. Therefore, effective human resource management, the improvement of workforce quality, and the assurance of social security for the city’s 14 million residents—especially migrant workers—remain key priorities of the city’s leadership.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his hope that in the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City and the International Labour Organization (ILO) would strengthen coordination in implementing solutions to prevent child labor and protect vulnerable groups of workers while organizing training and capacity-building programs to enhance state management of the labor market for public officials.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s leadership also proposed that the International Labour Organization share international experiences and effective models in matching labor supply and demand from countries with advanced labor markets. This, in turn, would help diversify connection mechanisms and create favorable conditions for workers to access quality job opportunities with stable and higher incomes.

In addition, the ILO was encouraged to provide further insights into international practices in formulating and implementing social security policies, as well as promoting sustainable employment for the informal sector. These efforts are expected to contribute to expanding social security coverage and strengthening the city’s capacity to respond to labor market fluctuations in the context of digital transformation and green transition.

Ms. Sinwon Park, Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Vietnam, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Impressed by the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City, Ms. Sinwon Park noted that Vietnam’s leading economic hub plays a pivotal role in translating development policies into practical outcomes.

Sharing the challenges faced by the city’s leadership in managing human resources to meet development demands, as well as ensuring social security and the well-being of workers, she emphasized that these challenges also present opportunities for both sides to further enhance cooperation across multiple areas.

The Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Vietnam affirmed the organization’s commitment to sharing expertise and supporting Ho Chi Minh City in addressing emerging issues, with the overarching goal of ensuring that no worker is left behind. She also expressed her hope to continue receiving strong support from the city’s leadership, enabling the International Labour Organization to collaborate with the city in future programs and projects.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh