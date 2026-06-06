HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang unveils talent recruitment strategy for HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City will implement new mechanisms to recruit and retain talented individuals, including scholarships and housing support for outstanding students, said HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang.

Speaking at a conference on implementing Politburo Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW, which outlines the city’s development strategy in the new era, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the success of the resolution depends on the personnel responsible for putting it into practice.

The city Party chief stressed that all residents share responsibility, particularly the city’s cadres, Party members, civil servants, and public employees, who play a direct role in implementing policies and delivering public services.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang delivers concluding remarks and directives at the conference on June 6, 2026. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

He emphasized that achieving the city's development goals would be difficult without a capable workforce and an efficient administrative structure. As a result, building a highly skilled cadre of public servants and a streamlined, effective government apparatus has become a top priority.

The city’s leadership is currently managing organizational restructuring based on several principles: selecting the right people for the right jobs, conducting objective and substantive personnel evaluations, and preparing capable individuals for future leadership roles. The city also encourages proactive problem-solving, with senior leaders expected to set an example in personnel management.

Since the beginning of the current term, many officials have been reassigned to new positions. HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang noted that further personnel changes will continue, guided by the principle of selecting individuals based on job requirements rather than other considerations.

He called on officials to work with greater responsibility, efficiency, and enthusiasm while urging agencies and organizations to review and adjust job assignments to better align with individual capabilities.

Delegates at the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Reflecting on administrative mergers carried out over the past year, the HCMC Party Secretary acknowledged that operations in some areas have not yet functioned smoothly. He stressed that both newly merged and unchanged units must continue improving their performance and effectiveness.

Even state-owned enterprises will undergo restructuring plans to enhance efficiency, he said.

Addressing the policy of transferring officials and civil servants between agencies and localities, Mr. Tran Luu Quang acknowledged that the process would not be easy. However, he said it could be successfully implemented if designed to facilitate employees' work and improve overall administrative efficiency.

He called on agencies and localities to place the public interest above institutional concerns when arranging personnel transfers. He stressed that officials and public employees who fail to meet performance requirements after the restructuring process would be subject to appropriate measures in accordance with existing regulations.

At the same time, Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that the contributions made by officials and public employees throughout their careers would be fully acknowledged and respected. The city, he said, would also introduce suitable policies and allocate resources to recognize and support those who have dedicated their service to the public sector.

Delegates attend the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

A key highlight of his remarks was the city’s plan to establish a special mechanism for recruiting talented individuals. He assigned the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission and the municipal Department of Home Affairs to identify outstanding students with strong potential and attract them into the public sector.

The city may provide scholarships to these students before graduation and offer incentives such as access to social housing once they begin working for the municipal administration.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang also revealed that under Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW, the Politburo has approved an increase of up to 20 percent in staffing levels beyond the current maximum quota for the city. However, rather than distributing these additional positions equally among departments and localities, the city plans to allocate them strategically to maintain flexibility and reserve capacity for future needs.

Delegates attend the conference on studying, disseminating, and implementing Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on the development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

To improve accountability and performance management, the HCMC Party Secretary directed relevant agencies to complete a key performance indicator (KPI) system by the end of June 2026. The system will be piloted from July 2026, coinciding with the first anniversary of the two-tier local government model, and is expected to be officially implemented from the beginning of 2027.

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By Thu Huong, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong