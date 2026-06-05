Ho Chi Minh City Women contribute actively to social welfare policies

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union highlights the significant contributions of women in social welfare and community development.

On June 4, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union organized a conference to review five years of implementing Conclusion No. 01-KL/TW of the Politburo on continuing the implementation of Directive No. 05-CT/TW on promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle for the 2021–2026 period.

The event was attended and directed by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Exemplary individuals are honored for their achievements.

During the 2021–2026 period, women’s unions at all levels implemented more than 1,092 models and initiatives inspired by President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, and established 582 “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces.” They also strengthened social welfare activities, caring for children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic, and supporting women and children in difficult circumstances, added he.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, women in Ho Chi Minh City, together with frontline forces, acted as a “shield” protecting public health and lives. Many officials and union members went door-to-door to support residents in overcoming hardships.

He emphasized that women in Ho Chi Minh City have made meaningful contributions to gratitude policies, social welfare, social protection, and military rear services. They also play a central role in building happy families, raising children, and caring for the elderly, contributing to social cohesion and national unity.

Linking the study and following of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology with the city’s development aspirations, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee highlighted strategic goals toward 2030, 2045, and a vision to 2075, in which Ho Chi Minh City aims for breakthrough development, stronger participation in national value chains, and sustained double-digit economic growth.

He also called for continued development of “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces,” both physically and spiritually, to promote the values of a civilized, modern, and compassionate city.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union honored 166 exemplary individuals for their achievements in studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle during the 2021–2026 period.

By Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong