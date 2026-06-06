“Pride of the National Flag” program distributes more than 2.2 million flags

On June 5, Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper held a ceremony to mark the seventh anniversary of the “Pride of the National Flag” program and the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026).

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Senior Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the National Defense, Security, and Foreign Affairs Committee of the 16th National Assembly; Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, who is also Member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper; former Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau; and Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Director General of the Department of Local Affairs III under the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

Representing Ho Chi Minh City were former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong; former Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Than Thi Thu; former chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen; Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh; among others.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper, To Dinh Tuan, said that over the years, the newspaper has organized numerous large-scale social welfare activities and community programs, accompanying people across the country. Among them, the “Pride of the National Flag” program has distributed and committed to distributing more than 2.2 million national flags, established 1,246 “National Flag Roads,” expanded its activities to 32 of Vietnam’s 34 provinces and centrally governed cities, and organized 575 events nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh noted that Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper is among the press agencies that have made remarkable efforts in innovation and development.

Amid the rapidly evolving media landscape, the newspaper has proactively advanced its digital transformation, built a multi-platform media ecosystem, and developed a wide range of modern communication products, including videos, podcasts, social media content, and other digital formats.

In addition to fulfilling its role of providing information and public communications, Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper has also generated significant social value through numerous community-oriented programs carried out beyond its journalistic activities.

Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong emphasized that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development that requires strong reforms of the organizational apparatus and improvements in the effectiveness and efficiency of agencies throughout the political system, including the press and media sector. In line with the policies of the Party Central Committee and Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s press system is being reorganized and streamlined to become more efficient, professional, and modern.

Commending Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper’s “Pride of the National Flag” program, Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed his confidence that the initiative would continue to be maintained, further expanded, and widely promoted in the years ahead.

Journalist To Dinh Tuan is awarded the Third-Class Labor Order by the President of Vietnam in recognition of his outstanding achievements throughout his career. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, journalist To Dinh Tuan was awarded the Third-Class Labor Order by the President of Vietnam in recognition of his outstanding achievements throughout his career.

At the ceremony, Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper also presented certificates recognizing the winning entries of the fifth “National Sovereignty Is Inviolable” writing contest and the fourth “The Sacred National Flag” photo contest.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh