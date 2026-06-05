Ho Chi Minh City

Defense Ministry, HCMC leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

SGGP

On June 4, a delegation attending a scientific conference organized by the Ministry of National Defence visited Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in Ho Chi Minh City to lay flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Lieutenant General Nguyen Ba Luc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army; and Lieutenant General Vu Cuong Quyet, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Military Strategy and History cum Standing Deputy Head of the conference steering committee.

The officials respectfully laid flowers and observed a moment of silence in memory of beloved President Ho Chi Minh, expressing deep gratitude for his lifelong dedication to Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, reunification, and the construction of a peaceful, independent, and prosperous socialist nation.

He is honored as a visionary leader, the great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a national liberation hero, and a world cultural figure. The participants highlighted his lifelong devotion to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the well-being of the people.

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The delegates attending the conference laid flowers in tribute and observed a moment of remembrance in honor of President Ho Chi Minh.

The flower-laying ceremony was part of a larger program within the scientific conference, co-chaired by the Ministry of National Defence and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, which brings together more than 500 delegates in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5.

The conference aims to reaffirm and further highlight both the historical and contemporary significance of President Ho Chi Minh’s appeals to the national resistance and to compatriots and soldiers across the country. These documents are regarded as strategic guiding principles, reflecting the nation’s determination to safeguard independence, freedom and territorial unity.

It also seeks to promote education and encourage officials, soldiers and citizens to study and follow Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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President Ho Chi Minh tribute ceremony Ministry of National Defence flower offering scientific conference

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