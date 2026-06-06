Xuan Hoa Ward launches campaign to jointly protect environment

A launching ceremony of the emulation movement themed “All people join hands to protect the environment for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam” in Xuan Hoa Ward in Ho Chi Minh City on June 6.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc together with representatives of the Xuan Hoa Ward leadership, present green trees to the Heads of the Front Work Committees of 24 residential areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward, Nguyen Dinh Phat, said the ward considers model ward standards a benchmark for all environmental protection activities. The results of the movement will be closely linked with emulation and reward work. He also emphasised the need to ensure sustainable implementation so that the campaign does not remain a short-term activity on the launch day but becomes a habitual practice of every resident in the ward.

Within the framework of the event, Chair of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward, Tran Nguyen Phong, called on every neighborhood, every household, and every resident of Xuan Hoa Ward to jointly commit to not littering indiscriminately, to care for every green space, and to preserve every street so that Xuan Hoa Ward will truly become a liveable and proud place.

On this occasion, the ward announced five groups of objectives and concrete action commitments under the emulation movement of Xuan Hoa Ward, including all 24 residential areas to newly establish and upgrade green spaces and small landscape features within their premises while maintaining distinctive green space spots; and 60 agencies, units, schools, religious establishments, and enterprises to develop greenery and green spaces within their campuses.

In addition, 200 shade trees will be newly planted in parks, school campuses, and public offices; two initiatives will be launched, namely the “Great Solidarity Tree Garden” and the “Road of Great Solidarity Tree”; 100 square meters of wall surfaces will be painted and decorated to create urban landscape highlights; 100 percent of existing waste hotspots and environmental pollution points will be eliminated; and 20 projects will be implemented at 20 schools and youth activity sites across the area, aiming to strengthen environmental awareness among the younger generation.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc together with representatives of the Xuan Hoa Ward leadership, plants green trees in the “Great Solidarity Tree Garden” at Phan Dinh Phung Park. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Xuan Hoa Ward also launched a contest on building “Green – Clean – Colorful Flower Projects”, and presented potted green plants to representatives of the heads of the Front Work Committees of 24 residential areas.

On this occasion, Xuan Hoa Ward also implemented a series of practical activities, including tree planting at the “Great Solidarity Tree Garden” within the Phan Dinh Phung Park campus and communication activities promoting environmentally friendly biofuels (E10 gasoline).

In addition, a synchronized environmental sanitation campaign was launched across all 24 residential areas, including the collection, sorting, and treatment of waste; removal of illegal advertisements and flyers; and cleaning of streets, canals, and public spaces.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh