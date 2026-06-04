HCMC to install boundary markers along 55 waterways

Ho Chi Minh City has approved an investment policy for a major project to install boundary markers along rivers, streams, canals, and public lakes in an effort to strengthen waterway management and curb encroachment.

Under Decision No.3277/QD-UBND, signed on June 4 by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, the project will receive more than VND141.3 billion from the city budget.

The initiative aims to improve State management over protected waterway corridors, prevent illegal construction and land reclamation, preserve the natural condition of the city's hydrological system, and ensure the safety of residents living along rivers and canals. It is also expected to help maintain order and safety for inland waterway transport.

HCMC will install 20,000 markers to protect river and canal corridors.

City authorities said the project would establish a stronger legal basis for land administration, urban planning, and construction management, while supporting inspections and enforcement against violations affecting protected waterways. Particular attention will be given to unauthorized building activities and land filling that could trigger erosion or damage embankment protection works.

In addition, clearly defining protected corridors is expected to create land reserves for future infrastructure projects along rivers and canals, including roads, water supply and drainage systems, wastewater treatment facilities, parks, anti-erosion structures, irrigation works, and other public utilities, contributing to environmental improvement and urban landscape enhancement.

According to the approved plan, boundary markers will be installed along 55 rivers, canals, and streams across the city, covering a total waterway length of nearly 515.9 kilometers. The combined length of the high-bank edges is estimated at 849.8 kilometers, with approximately 20,000 markers to be placed on both sides.

The project has been classified as a Group B public investment project and will be implemented between 2026 and 2029.

Preparatory work, including feasibility studies, surveys, and engineering design, is scheduled for completion in 2026, with construction expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

Large-scale construction is scheduled for 2027, with all boundary markers expected to be installed and the project accepted in 2028. In 2029, the marker system will be handed over to local authorities for long-term management, alongside the completion of the project's final financial settlement.

The HCMC People's Committee has assigned the Department of Finance to arrange funding in line with the implementation schedule, while the Department of Agriculture and Environment will oversee execution and supervision. The Department of Construction will be responsible for investment procedures and coordinating project preparation.

Authorities also directed the project investor to work closely with local administrations to safeguard the boundary marker system after completion, ensuring its long-term effectiveness in protecting the city's rivers, canals, streams, and public lakes.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan