Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC friendship associations nominate chairpersons for the 2026–2031 term

SGGPO

The Executive Committees of four member friendship associations under the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations have reached a consensus on nominating candidates for the position of Chairpersons for the 2026–2031 term.

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Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, is nominated as Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Sweden Friendship Association.

From June 2 to 5, member friendship associations under the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations convened Executive Committee meetings to consolidate personnel for the position of Chairperson for the 2026–2031 term.

At the meetings, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations presented an official document introducing candidates with strong professional credibility, extensive experience, and a thorough understanding of people-to-people diplomacy affairs for consideration by the Executive Committees of the member friendship associations in selecting their chairpersons.

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Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was nominated as Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association. (Photo: SGGP)

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Sweden Friendship Association reached a consensus on nominating Mr. Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, for the position of Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Sweden Friendship Association.

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Indonesia Friendship Association unanimously nominated Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, for the position of Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Indonesia Friendship Association.

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Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation on a full-time basis, is nominated as Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Republic of Korea Friendship Association. (Photo: SGGP)

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association unanimously nominated Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, for the position of Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association.

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Republic of Korea Friendship Association unanimously nominated Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation, for the position of Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Republic of Korea Friendship Association.

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Mr. Dang Quoc Toan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking upon accepting their nominations, the candidates entrusted with the positions of Chairpersons of the member friendship associations affirmed that, in their new roles, they would work closely with the Standing Committees and Executive Committees of their respective associations to uphold solidarity and responsibility, effectively carry out people-to-people diplomacy activities, and contribute to the continued growth and development of their associations.

By Van Minh, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh

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friendship associations Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Sweden Friendship Association Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Indonesia Friendship Association Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Republic of Korea Friendship Association

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