No intermediaries needed for social housing purchases in HCMC

HCMC authorities on June 4 announced updates on social housing policies, the planned Can Gio-Vung Tau sea crossing project and the upcoming 2026 Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong speaks at the press briefing.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, held a press briefing to provide updates on the city's socio-economic issues on the afternoon of June 4.

The event was co-chaired by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the commission, and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

Homebuyers urged to avoid brokers

Mr. Le Duc Anh, Deputy Head of the Housing and Real Estate Market Management Division under the HCMC Department of Construction, said the city has been implementing a range of measures to accelerate social housing development and address the accommodation needs of low-income earners, industrial workers, civil servants, and other policy beneficiaries.

Under the targets assigned by the Government, HCMC aims to develop approximately 199,400 social housing units between 2021 and 2030.

Mr. Le Duc Anh speaks at the press briefing.

To avoid fraud and misleading information, the Department of Construction urged prospective buyers to obtain updates only from official sources, including the HCMC People's Committee's online portal, the department's website, project developers' announcements, and local authorities in areas where the projects are located.

Authorities stressed that applicants should first determine whether they are eligible for the social housing program under current regulations.

Prospective buyers must submit complete documentation verifying their eligibility, including their beneficiary status, housing conditions, and income. They are also required to provide accurate information regarding their residence, current housing situation, and earnings, supported by valid documentation. False declarations or the use of invalid documents will be subject to legal sanctions.

Mr. Le Duc Anh also warned residents not to use brokers or intermediaries when applying for social housing.

Instead, applications should be submitted directly at the locations designated and publicly announced by project developers. He stressed that applications will be reviewed and approved transparently in line with prevailing regulations.

HCMC pushes forward Can Gio-Vung Tau sea crossing project The Department of Construction also updated the media on plans for the Can Gio-Vung Tau bridge-tunnel project, one of the city's key strategic transport initiatives. According to Mr. Le Duc Anh, the proposed project is intended to strengthen connectivity between central HCMC and Vung Tau Ward, creating a new coastal economic corridor while expanding urban development space. The project is also expected to stimulate tourism, logistics, services, and broader socio-economic growth across Southern Vietnam. Under the preliminary design currently being studied, the entire route will stretch about 14.06 kilometers, including a 7.9-kilometer bridge section, a 3.1-kilometer undersea tunnel, and nearly 3 kilometers of approach roads. The six-lane project is expected to require an investment of approximately VND93.016 trillion. City authorities are expediting preparatory work to keep the project on schedule, with construction currently planned for the 2026-2029 period.

Binh Dong festival to feature more than 180 booths

At the same briefing, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Truong Xuan, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Division of the Binh Dong Ward People's Committee, announced details of the 2026 Binh Dong Regional Agricultural Products Week.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Truong Xuan, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Division of the Binh Dong Ward People's Committee, speaks at the press briefing.

The annual event will officially open at 7 p.m. on June 16 at the main stage on Street No.6 in the Pegasuite residential area and will run for one week.

Over the years, the festival has become an important platform for promoting domestic agricultural products while preserving and celebrating the traditional cultural values of localities across the country.

This year's edition will feature an open-space layout with more than 180 exhibition and sales booths showcasing specialty products from various regions.

A series of cultural and community activities will accompany the fair, including displays and trading of regional farm products and a traditional cake-making competition associated with the Doan Ngo (Dragon Boat) Festival, one of Vietnam's long-standing folk celebrations.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan