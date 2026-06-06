Ho Chi Minh City presents house to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu

Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tu expresses his joy at house handover ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The new house is located in Binh Loi Trung Ward and is equipped with essential household items for daily living. Most notably, it includes a computer set up in a small room next to the bed provided through local support.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thanh Ward, Vu Ngoc Tuat, said that the presentation of the house today is a meaningful gesture and gift from the Party and State leadership as well as from the city leadership to him. First and foremost, it is an expression of gratitude and appreciation for his contributions to Ho Chi Minh City in particular and to the country as a whole through his research works on history and culture.

Delegates tour the new house together with Mr. Tu. (Photo: SGGP)

Recounting the circumstances and aspirations related to the house presented to him, researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu recalled a meeting with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam when the leadership delegation visited his small residence in Binh Thanh Ward.

“At that time, I expressed my wish to have several books and research materials, along with many historically significant artefacts that I would like to preserve. Therefore, I hoped to have a slightly larger space so that after I pass away, it could be turned into a memorial house,” he said, adding that the Party and State leadership delegation had subsequently assigned Ho Chi Minh City, and directly Binh Thanh Ward, to carry out this request," he said.

“My life was very difficult. I had to drop out of school several times as a child because my family was poor. However, I have always believed that if one wants to make progress and have a future, one must study, because only education can open the path forward. That is why I tried my best to persuade my family in every possible way to allow me to continue my studies. For that reason, when I was in school, I studied very diligently, did not engage in idle activities, and developed a strong passion for history. When I was in 8th grade, I wrote my first book—my very first work, which was written about 80 years ago. Since then, I have continued to conduct research, learn, and write,” Mr. Tu shared.

This house will provide him with additional space to preserve historical documents and memorabilia and to continue the research and compilation work that he has been devoted to for nearly a century.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, together with local authorities, present the land use right certificate and house ownership certificate to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu. (Photo: SGGP)

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu was born in 1922 in Nghe An Province. He has devoted all his life to cultural, historical and geographical study and released tens of valuable books of the Vietnam’s Southern region, Gia Dinh-Saigon-HCMC, such as "Non nuoc Phu Yen" (The land of Phu Yen), "Dia chi Khanh Hoa" (Khanh Hoa’s geographical location), "Non nuoc Binh Thuan" (The land of Binh Thuan), "Duong pho noi thanh TPHCM" (Inner-city streets in HCMC), Dictionary of the Southern administrative placenames, "Non nuoc Quang Tri" (The land of Quang Tri), Notebook of HCMC’s streets, "Loan 12 su quan" (The Anarchy of the 12 Warlords) and more.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh