Art program marking President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary held in HCMC

A special art program titled “Ho Chi Minh – Guiding Light,” in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026) was held on the evening of June 5.

A special art program titled “Ho Chi Minh – Guiding Light,” in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path for national salvation (June 5, 1911–2026), was held on the evening of June 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports also celebrated the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path for national salvation (June 5, 1911–2026).

The event was attended by Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, along with representatives of Military Region 7, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly deputies, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, relevant departments and agencies, mass organizations, and a large number of city residents.

The art program “Ho Chi Minh – Guiding Light” vividly portrays the historical journey of the patriotic young man Nguyen Tat Thanh as he set out to seek a path for national salvation. With unwavering determination and an intense aspiration for freedom, he became a guiding light for the Vietnamese revolution, ushering in an era of independence, peace, and happiness for the nation.

The program was directed by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and produced by the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center, under the direction of director Binh Hung and orchestra conductor Maestro Tran Nhat Minh. The performances recreate a historical emotional continuum, from President Ho Chi Minh’s arduous journey in search of national salvation to the deep reverence of generations of Vietnamese people for him and the aspiration of today’s youth to contribute and dedicate themselves to the country.

Performers included Meritorious Artists Lam Tuyen, Van Khanh, Pham Khanh Ngoc, Hai Phuong, and Ngoc Dang; singers Quoc Dai, Vo Ha Tram, Thanh Ngoc, Pham Trang, Dao Mac, and Duyen Huyen; the Lac Viet group; the MTV.SG dance and vocal troupe; the Goldstar Kid children’s ensemble; the Saigon Pops Orchestra; and the Phuong Nam Choir, among others.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh