HCMC effectively allocates public assets, avoiding wastefulness

The former Administrative–Political Center of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province was initially planned to be repurposed for healthcare and education purposes. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 08 regarding the organization of the first sessions of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term and the continued improvement of the quality and effectiveness of the two-tier local government system.

According to the report, in implementing the two-tier local government model, Ho Chi Minh City has a total of 9,819 public properties, including office headquarters and facilities serving public service activities.

Currently, 9,434 land and housing facilities have been retained for continued use. At present, Ho Chi Minh City has 370 land and housing facilities whose former management agencies no longer need to use them; these assets have been reallocated, recovered, or transferred to local authorities for management, handling, and exploitation.

For redundant land and housing facilities that are not yet in use, the city has arranged for their allocation as office premises, facilities for public service activities, healthcare establishments, educational institutions, cultural and sports facilities, and public utilities, as well as for national defense, security purposes, and other functions in line with local land-use planning and relevant sectoral master plans.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the management and use of public assets have been carried out in accordance with Decree No. 03/2025 on the reorganization and handling of public assets in the form of land and housing, ensuring that no wastefulness has arisen.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh