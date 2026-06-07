HCMC opens first community hub for seniors, signals silver economy push

In a move to address the needs of an aging population, Ho Chi Minh City has inaugurated its first community activity center for senior citizens in Binh Phu Ward, aiming to improve wellness, social connectivity, and quality of life for the elderly.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (white, C) attends the launching ceremony of the first community hub for the elderly people (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the afternoon of June 6, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City attended the launching ceremony of the first community hub for the elderly people in Binh Phu Ward. The event coincided with the 85th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Elderly (June 6, 1941 – June 6, 2026) and serves as a precursor to the upcoming 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City bearing the name of the late President (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026).

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the local Party Committee, government authorities, and the health sector of Binh Phu Ward for pioneering the city's first community model tailored to the elderly. He highlighted the facility as a vital step in providing primary healthcare and essential support for older residents.

Elderly people receive primary healthcare when they come to the community center for the elderly. (Photo: Viet Dung)

To ensure the model’s success, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized the need to actively involve unions and social organizations, mobilize community resources, and diversify activities. He specifically suggested enhancing the environment through the creation of green spaces and the cultivation of medicinal plant gardens. These initiatives are intended to improve health outcomes, extend life expectancy, and elevate the overall standard of living for the elderly.

The first community hub is equipped with active health monitoring equipment, outdoor fitness gear, televisions, and book collections, along with various amenities to facilitate daily activities.

As a pilot project for the city, the center is designed to host educational programs on physical health, while providing a dedicated space for cultural activities, arts, and sports. These gatherings enable seniors to socialize, exercise, and participate more deeply in community life.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City gifts senior citizens who are from low income families

The model is expected to play a significant role in social welfare by promoting the "silver economy"—an economic approach centered on the needs and contributions of the elderly in an aging society. By encouraging businesses, organizations, and individuals to participate in providing comprehensive, elderly-centric care, the city aims to build a more sustainable support system.

During the ceremony, Binh Phu Ward also organized a gift-giving program to support elderly residents facing financial hardship.

By Van Minh- Translated by Anh Quan