Patriotic youth continue President Ho Chi Minh’s aspirations during integration

More than a century after young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh departed from Nha Rong Wharf, his aspiration continues to inspire Vietnamese youth in learning, innovation and national development amid global integration.

On June 5, 1911, the young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh, later President Ho Chi Minh, set sail from Nha Rong Wharf, marking the beginning of a historic journey to find a path for national liberation. Nowadays, that moment remains a powerful symbol of determination, resilience and patriotic aspiration.

Nha Rong Wharf today, where President Ho Chi Minh departed to seek a path for national salvation 115 years ago. Photo: Trang Duong

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch has become a meaningful “red address” attracting thousands of students, young people, and international visitors who come to learn about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and revolutionary legacy. Through these visits, many young people are inspired to reflect on history and their own responsibilities in shaping the future.

Among them is Cap Hoang Dung, a seventh-grade student at Saigon Practical High School, who recently joined nearly 200 outstanding Vietnamese youth in the “2026 Red Journey of Study and Research” in China. The program aims to foster revolutionary ideals, enhance cultural exchange and strengthen friendship between Vietnamese and Chinese youth.

The student shared that memorable moments of meeting high-level leaders and learning about President Ho Chi Minh’s journey helped him better understand the values of perseverance and patriotism. Similarly, other young delegates such as Thai Nguyen Dang Khoa has represented Vietnamese students at the Songdowon International Summer Camp in North Korea and has participated in various youth exchange programs, including ASEAN, India and Thailand–Vietnam initiatives.

According to Ms. Luu Thi Tuyet Trinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, the museum continues to attract growing numbers of young visitors. In its quiet and reflective space, history becomes more tangible, helping young people connect past sacrifices with present responsibilities.

Students tour and learn from historical materials at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

Experts and city leaders emphasize that President Ho Chi Minh’s journey from Nha Rong Wharf embodies not only historical significance but also a lasting call for innovation, courage, and national service. Today’s youth are encouraged to become pioneers in digital transformation, urban development, and international integration, contributing to a modern, creative and globally competitive Ho Chi Minh City.

As Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong emphasized, today’s youth stand at a new historical turning point, tasked with carrying forward the spirit of dedication and the aspiration for national development.

From the historic wharf along the Saigon River to the global stage, this journey of aspiration continues, now in the hands of a confident, dynamic and patriotic young generation.

Meeting and inquiring warmly with the city’s youth on March 22 during Youth Month, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong expressed his hope that each young person in the city would reflect on two historic milestones, being 115 years ago, when the patriotic youth Nguyen Tat Thanh set out to seek a path for national salvation and liberation with empty hands but an unwavering will, choosing a life ideal devoted to the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the service of the people; and 50 years ago, when Saigon–Gia Dinh was honored to be renamed after President Ho Chi Minh.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong