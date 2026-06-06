HCMC Party Chief lists five keywords for success in implementing Resolution 09

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang has identified responsibility, determination, precision, creativity and courage as five key keywords to successfully implement Politburo Resolution No. 09 on the city’s development in the new era.

On the morning of June 6, nearly 93,000 officials and Party members participated in a citywide conference to study, disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 09 on the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era.

The conference was held in person at the city-level venue and connected online to 1,250 Party committees, organizations and 168 communes, wards and special administrative zones across the city.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang delivers remarks at the conference on the implementation of Resolution No. 09. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Delivering keynote remarks, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang highlighted five keywords that he said would determine the effectiveness of implementing the resolution. These are responsibility, determination, precision, creativity and courage.

Explaining the first keyword, responsibility, the city Party chief said that the central government has entrusted Ho Chi Minh City with the important task of spearheading development in the new era under the guiding principle of “Ho Chi Minh City for the nation, and the nation for Ho Chi Minh City.”

He stressed that every official and Party member must fully understand their role and translate the spirit of the resolution into concrete actions that deliver tangible results.

According to Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Ho Chi Minh City must continue to lead the nation in institutional innovation, development quality, and governance standards while maintaining its role as the country’s economic growth engine, innovation hub, and gateway for international integration.

Addressing the second keyword, determination, he called on officials at all levels to remain committed to achieving the city’s development targets, including the goal of sustaining double-digit economic growth from 2026 onward.

He noted that every percentage point of economic growth generated by Ho Chi Minh City makes a significant contribution to national growth, underscoring the need to maximize the effective use of available resources.

On precision, he emphasized that action plans developed under Resolution 09 must be both accurate and targeted, ensuring that policies address the right priorities and deliver meaningful outcomes.

Regarding creativity, he urged officials and Party members to adopt new ways of thinking and working in response to increasingly complex and unprecedented challenges.

The fifth keyword, courage, reflects the need for public officials to overcome personal limitations and tackle obstacles that arise during policy implementation.

Expressing his appreciation for those willing to take initiative and responsibility, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang pledged that the city leadership would stand behind and protect officials acting in the public interest so they can perform their duties with confidence.

The City Party Secretary also revealed that Ho Chi Minh City is drafting a Special Urban Law following the issuance of Resolution 09 by the Politburo. One notable proposal is that the law implementation would not require decrees or circulars from higher authorities.

Leaders of agencies, localities and organizations attend the conference on June 6. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Instead, the city proposes granting the municipal People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Chairman of the People’s Committee the authority to issue regulations and guidelines for implementing the law, providing greater flexibility and autonomy in governance.

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By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong