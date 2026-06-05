Ministry of National Defense, HCMC Party Committee hold scientific conference

A scientific conference held in HCMC on June 5 highlighted the enduring value of President Ho Chi Minh's historic calls for national resistance and their relevance in the new era.

Colonel General Nguyen Van Gau (R), Ms. Truong My Hoa (far left), and Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh

The Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, held a scientific conference titled: "The Call for National Resistance and the Appeal to Compatriots and Soldiers Nationwide – The Will to Safeguard Independence and Freedom through Strategic Autonomy, Self-Reliance, and Confidence in Vietnam's New Era of National Advancement," on the morning of June 5.

The event was co-chaired by Colonel General Nguyen Van Gau, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defense, and Head of the conference steering committee, and Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, who served as co-head of the committee.

Members of the presidium chair the scientific conference.

The conference also drew former Party and State leaders, representatives from central agencies, the National Assembly, the Communist Review, and nearly 500 delegates from ministries, agencies, and localities.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Gau emphasized that President Ho Chi Minh's Call for National Resistance and his Appeal to Compatriots and Soldiers Nationwide embody the essence of Ho Chi Minh Thought on the determination to defend national independence and freedom, the strength of great national unity, and the importance of harnessing internal resources through strategic autonomy, self-reliance, resilience, wisdom, and unwavering confidence in ultimate victory.

Colonel General Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of National Defense, delivers the opening remarks at the conference.

He described the two appeals as landmark historical documents that not only guided Vietnam during its revolutionary wars but also continue to carry profound theoretical and practical significance, illuminating the nation's development path in the new era. They also reflect the broader historical trend of struggles for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress.

According to the Deputy Minister, Vietnam is entering a new phase of development with unprecedented opportunities for rapid and sustainable growth, while also confronting increasingly complex security and geopolitical challenges. Against this backdrop, maintaining peace, independence, and sovereignty, safeguarding the nation proactively and from afar, and preventing threats before they materialize have become critical priorities alongside efforts to accelerate socio-economic development and elevate the country's global standing.

Delegates attend the scientific conference.

He stressed that these tasks require the continued promotion of the national will to defend independence and freedom, combined with strategic autonomy, self-reliance, resilience, and confidence as Vietnam advances into a new era. These principles, he noted, are central to the country's long-term strategic orientation under the documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

Colonel General Nguyen Van Gau said the conference offered an opportunity to reaffirm the historical significance and enduring relevance of President Ho Chi Minh's two landmark appeals, while exploring how their values can help strengthen national resilience in the current era.

Delegates read Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper ahead of the conference.

The discussions, he said, would provide valuable theoretical and practical foundations for shaping policies and strategic decisions, improving research and forecasting capabilities, and enhancing national self-reliance. They would also contribute to strengthening the all-people national defense posture in close coordination with the people's security framework, reinforcing the "people's hearts and minds" position, and meeting the requirements of building and firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

By Van Minh, Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan