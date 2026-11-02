Ho Chi Minh City expands cooperation with leading regional, global corporations

Ho Chi Minh City is deepening cooperation with leading regional and global corporations, aiming to transform investment opportunities into concrete projects and create new momentum for sustainable long-term economic growth.

Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than US$19 billion in foreign direct investment in the first 10 months of 2026, while expanding cooperation with leading regional and global corporations to turn investment opportunities into concrete projects and long-term growth drivers.

HCMC attracts more than US$19 billion in FDI

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP

On November 2, at the Ho Chi Minh City Investment Cooperation Forum 2026 under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City - New development space - New investment cooperation opportunities,” Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said the restructuring of global supply chains is creating new opportunities to attract investment.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than US$19 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), exceeding 73.9 percent of its annual target. The city currently has more than 22,036 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of over US$157.4 billion.

According to Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha, following the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City has formed a development space linking finance, services and innovation with modern industry and deep-water seaports. This advantage enables the organization of value chains spanning research, production, logistics and international trade.

Together with special policy mechanisms, the city has stronger conditions to mobilize resources for the development of an International Financial Center and strategic infrastructure.

Andrew Staples, Editorial Director of Singapore-based Fortune Asia, stated that the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking includes 72 Vietnamese enterprises with a combined revenue of nearly US$178 billion, an increase of 10.5 percent, which is three times the regional average. Vietnamese businesses accounted for approximately 25 percent of the total revenue growth. This is also one of the reasons why Fortune selected Ho Chi Minh City to host the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit, an event aimed at expanding connections between Vietnamese enterprises and major corporations across the region.

HCMC builds investor confidence

Companies within the Fortune network have submitted more than 30 proposals to Ho Chi Minh City across eight groups of issues, including investment procedures, land, infrastructure, human resources, cooperation mechanisms and the development of strategic industries.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha talks with investors about investment policies. Photo: SGGP

Addressing these concerns, Director Pham Quang Nhat of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in Ho Chi Minh City highlighted priority sectors for investment attraction, including high technology, strategic infrastructure, logistics, finance and industries with high added value.

The ITPC director revealed that the center will assign dedicated focal points for each investor and coordinate with relevant agencies to provide procedural guidance, information support, partner connections and assistance in resolving issues arising during project implementation.

The city has determined that investment promotion must be linked to responsibility for supporting businesses throughout the implementation process. Issues beyond the authority of relevant agencies will be consolidated and referred to responsible bodies for review, helping improve coordination and problem-solving effectiveness.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Government Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that the challenges raised by businesses serve as a basis for the local government to identify areas in need of improvement. The city encourages investors to engage in candid discussions regarding administrative procedures, land-related issues, inter-agency coordination, and any obstacles encountered during project implementation. Ho Chi Minh City is not merely seeking capital; it aims to attract strategic partners who bring with them technology, management expertise, high-quality human resources, and innovative business models. Guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and partnership, the city hopes for long-term commitment from investors—working together to overcome difficulties and create value for sustainable development.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan